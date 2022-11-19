Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston Cougars earn No. 1 spot in Basketball Power Index after road win at Oregon
It's early, but this should raise their profile toward their goal of making it to the Final Four in H-Town next spring.
UH men's basketball team moves up to No. 2 in country
HOUSTON — Houston opened the season at No. 3, its highest preseason ranking since 1983. The Cougars hit another high mark since the Phi Slama Jama era, moving up a spot to No. 2 this week. Houston opened the season with four straight blowouts and made a statement in...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, Virginia jumps into top five after tragedy
The Big 12's fast start to the 2022-23 college basketball season has its top dogs among the biggest risers in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday, with Kansas moving up three spots to No. 3 and Texas jumping from outside the top 10 to No. 4 in the updated rankings. Soon-to-be Big 12 program Houston also jumped one spot from No. 3 to No. 2.
Houston Christian Huskies head football coach steps down after program's 1st 10 years
Vic Shealy's record isn't something to write home about, but the institution formerly known as Houston Baptist was grateful to him for pioneering Huskies football.
Grading the Houston Texans' lopsided loss to the Washington Commanders
A look at the good, bad and ugly from the Texans' latest defeat.
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
TikTok-famous TV anchor Caroline Collins to join Houston's FOX 26 news team
Collins will be anchoring weekday evening newscasts on for the station beginning in December.
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
Where to get Thanksgiving sandwiches with all the trimmings in Houston
Late-night snacking on meat and gravy leftovers is a Turkey Day tradition.
Houston's gross weather streak continues into Thanksgiving week, with relief on horizon
Expert projections estimate the lousy weather pattern will break sometime around or after Thanksgiving.
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
University of Houston, Houston Zoo welcome new cougar mascot Shasta VII and brother Louie
The duo was introduced this week following the tragic loss of the zoo's two elderly felines earlier this year.
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Houston Police Chief Gives Update On Rapper's Murder Investigation
Houston, TX - Takeoff’s murder investigation has yet to result in any arrests, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is confident progress is being made and justice will be served. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at age 28 following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
How to make the most out of your time at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
This urban oasis is full of great hiking trails and wildlife.
