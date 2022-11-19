Group calls for restoration of Titanic Memorial in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The lighthouse in Lower Manhattan is a monument to the Titanic and its passengers.

The memorial stands along Pearl Street outside the South Street Seaport Museum. People stop to read the plaque and find out about the commemoration of the fatal trip nearly 111 years ago.

A group called Friends of the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse Restoration wants there to be more to the story.

Josyann Abisaab’s great-grandfather died as the Titanic sank along with 1,500 others. “I feel the memorial doesn’t fit the historical aspect and human aspect of the story,” she said.

Originally, it was dedicated a few blocks away in 1913, a year after the Titanic struck an iceberg on the way to New York City.

The top portion is part of a former lighthouse beacon. In 1976, it was moved to the current location at the corner of Fulton and Pearl streets and placed on a new base.

Adrian Saker is trying to raise money for the project. He says the memorial presents a prime opportunity to remember those who perished.

“Like many New Yorkers, I walked past it numerous times, without realizing what it was. The current rust condition is not acceptable. It has been derelict for 45 years,” he said.

They would like to see a complete review and restoration of the structure. They have also proposed adding the names of passengers who died.

It is owned by the City of New York. Officials with the South Street Seaport Museum, which cares for the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse, say they’re actively planning a restoration that will include returning the light and the time ball on the top of the structure to working condition.

Titanic and its passengers have captured the imagination of the world for more than 110 years.

In November, Titanic: The Exhibition opened along 14th Street and Sixth Avenue, featuring artifacts, personal effects and re-creation of some of the rooms.

The hit movie is set to be released in 2023 to mark the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster film.

