wdhn.com
LIST: Local street sewer work begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on various streets in Dothan. On Monday, November 21, L&K Construction will start work on the following streets:. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Osceola Street. Choctaw Street. North Herring Street. North Iroquois...
wdhn.com
Geneva County welcomes multi-million solar panel project
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Geneva County Commission announced they have approved a new Solar Power project worth $96 million. The project will include the construction and development of placing new solar panels for electricity production. The new solar farm will generate 80 megawatts of power at one time,...
wtvy.com
$96M Geneva County solar project approved
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Commission have announced the approval of a $96 million solar power project. In a release sent to News 4 on Tuesday, the approval came during the November 16 commission meeting. The project, which will be located in an unincorporated area near Slocomb, will involve the construction and placement of solar panels for electricity production.
wdhn.com
Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
wdhn.com
Work will soon begin on the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Once complete in two years, the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center are expected to be a prototype of such just such facilities in Alabama. Today, the plans unveiled what folks can expect to see by early 2025 in the city of progress. Starting Monday...
wdhn.com
Industry looking to locate in the wiregrass
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered “Southeast Alabama” as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass economic development corporation director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission. That he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to “Relocate”.
wdhn.com
Level Plains holds its first community-wide Pre-Thanksgiving Day meal
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson and the city council “thanked” its residents. The event drew nearly 120 residents along with many business owners. In addition, retiring Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson along with his successor,. Chief Deputy Mason Bynum and many of their staff...
wdhn.com
Church addresses congregation about lawsuit concerns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— One of Dothan’s largest churches is taking its own denomination to court and addressed its congregation on Sunday. In a Facebook livestream of Harvest Church’s service, pastor Ralph Sigler addressed some of the rumors regarding the current lawsuit. Harvest Church has not voted yet...
wdhn.com
Local Ministry to hold Thanksgiving lunch, ready to give 1,000 plates away
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — This Thanksgiving there are many outlets in the Wiregrass that will be giving out warm meals for those in need. That will be the case in Dothan, Natasha Scott has been preparing to give back all year long. She founded Natasha K. Scott Ministries for...
wtvy.com
Suspect identified in Dothan Double Murder
Check out some of the rides that will be at the National Peanut Festival this year. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash
Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
wtvy.com
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
luvernejournal.com
SMART Alabama expressed appreciation to Crenshaw Community Hospital staff with donation, luncheon
SMART Alabama hosted a hospital appreciation luncheon for Crenshaw Community Hospital on Nov. 16. Staff who attended the event enjoyed box lunches from Pre’s Sweets & Things. SMART Vice President Hee Young Kim, who has been with the auto parts manufacturer since January, presented the hospital with a check...
wdhn.com
New recreation and aquatics center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Enterprise has announced that the old recreation center is coming down, and a state-of-the-art facility will soon take its place. The new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center will be around 110,000 square feet. This will make it the largest municipal building in the city.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 21, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be our warmest day in a while as highs return to the low 60s area-wide. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. You’ll be...
wtvy.com
“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
wtvy.com
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover
The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. Double murder suspect caught. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 14-year-old was wanted on two...
wdhn.com
City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
WSFA
Recount shows incumbent Conecuh County sheriff ahead by 1 vote
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The recount results are in for the previously tied sheriff’s race in Conecuh County. The secretary of state’s office shows the unofficial results as 2,224 votes for the Democratic incumbent, Randy Brock. His Republican challenger, Maxwell Blackmon, has 2,223 votes. There were also seven write-ins.
wtvy.com
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
