FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCJJ
Tennessee woman arrested after brief police chase on Highway 218
A Tennessee woman faces charges that she led the Iowa State Patrol on a brief chase on Highway 218. Troopers say they noticed a 2019 Lincoln MKZ speeding southbound on Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. The vehicle was clocked at 98 miles per hour.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
WSMV
Man critically injured in Nashville stabbing: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Nashville Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police. Police were called at about 2:10 p.m. to 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike after reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance, police said. It’s believed the stabbing is related to a domestic dispute.
Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case
From Hendersonville Police Department 11/21/2022 On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary. A picture attached to this release is one of the individuals connected to this investigation. […] The post Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case appeared first on Sumner County Source.
High-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. When officers inspected the car, they found four pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, three handguns, and an assault-style rifle.
19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting
Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex.
WSMV
Couple escape house fire in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
Police video shows three DUI cases, three suspects who got off scot-free
Three DUI cases uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates reveal how the system for prosecuting drunk and impaired drivers really works in the city of Nashville.
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
WSMV
Man caught recording fiancée’s daughter in the shower: affidavit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancée’s daughter while she showered. Eric V. Walker, 51, is charged with unlawful photography. Officers were dispatched on Sunday to Saxony Lake Drive after Walker’s fiancée found a video...
fox17.com
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
WSMV
Inclusion Tennessee hosts candlelight vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several gathered at Public Square Park Tuesday evening in Downtown Nashville to honor the victims killed, and those who were injured in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Inclusion Tennessee put on this event after the tragedy wanting to honor their lives and foster support and...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in South Nashville now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville man assaults officers after escaping from custody
A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was being arrested on a warrant is facing new charges after escaping from custody and assaulting officers during his arrest, accord to authorities. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were serving an arrest warrant on East Broadway Street early Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. when...
WSMV
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Crash
whopam.com
Local woman hurt in rear end collision
A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
