Arizona high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Playoffs
Get the latest Arizona high school football scores on SBLive as the Week 14 playoffs get underway
The Arizona high school football playoffs roll on Friday (November 18) and continue Saturday with Classes A-6A now officially in postseason play.
The Open Division enjoys a bye week this week before it begins its postseason next week.
You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Arizona , including live Arizona high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arizona high school football scoreboard :
You can also watch dozens of Arizona high school football games live on the NFHS Network :
