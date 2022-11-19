ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together

By Marisa Losciale
 4 days ago
Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up.

After almost two years of dating, the celebrity couple has called it quits–at least for now.

The award-winning singer and filmmaker began dating in January of 2021, when Wilde, 38, cast Styles as a lead in her thriller Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh. But according to a recent Us Weekly report, the relationship has been put on pause.

Despite the relationship being neither of their longest–Wilde, 38, was married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years prior to her seven-year engagement to Jason Sudeikis; and Styles dated Kendall Jenner on and off for two years–it was certainly filled with drama.

Before Wilde's latest project hit screens, rumors were flying that the breakup between her and Sudeikis, 47, was anything but easy. The couple–who share two children, a son named Otis, 8, and a daughter named Daisy, 6–became the center of controversy after a former nanny claimed that Wilde cheated on Sudeikis with Styles, 28.

The nanny also alleged that Sudeikis once laid under the former O.C. star's car to prevent her from bringing her special salad dressing over to the "As It Was" singer.

The gossip became so popular online that Grey Poupon actually released a limited-edition bottle for fans wild about Wilde (or her relationship with the founding member of One Direction).

All of this to say, not everything stays golden.

