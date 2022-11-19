ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They Bought a House for Its Surf-Friendly Location, But Its Layout Had a Lot to Be Desired—See the Stunning Remodel

Location, location, location—isn’t that what they say all the time in real estate? And for one San Francisco couple, it was definitely everything. The pair—who work in tech and are avid surfers—bought a home on their favorite Ocean Beach surf spot with amazing views of the waves. But while the location was stellar, the house was not. The layout and design left a lot to be desired. There was a lot of work to be done for it to become a “dream home.”
Silicon Valley International School hosts annual Moon Festival

Silicon Valley International School stargazed, listened to stories, ate mooncakes and carried lanterns during the school's Moon Festival event on Sept. 16. Read the full story here Web Link posted Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:26 AM.
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)

Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
Where to watch the 2022 World Cup on the Peninsula

November is typically a busy time of year in the sports world; it's a critical time for college football teams hoping to be bound for a bowl game as the end of the season nears, past the halfway point in the regular season in football and weeks into the hockey and basketball seasons.
Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery

Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
Coastside baker to open Half Moon Bay storefront

A layered cake with flowers by Fish Wife Sweets. Courtesy Moriah Bettencourt. Moriah Bettencourt has called Half Moon Bay home since she was 13 years old. It was at Half Moon Bay High School where she met her husband of nearly 29 years, a fourth-generation Half Moon Bay resident and commercial fisherman at Pillar Point Harbor north of Half Moon Bay.
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
