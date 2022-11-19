Read full article on original website
They Bought a House for Its Surf-Friendly Location, But Its Layout Had a Lot to Be Desired—See the Stunning Remodel
Location, location, location—isn’t that what they say all the time in real estate? And for one San Francisco couple, it was definitely everything. The pair—who work in tech and are avid surfers—bought a home on their favorite Ocean Beach surf spot with amazing views of the waves. But while the location was stellar, the house was not. The layout and design left a lot to be desired. There was a lot of work to be done for it to become a “dream home.”
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Silicon Valley International School hosts annual Moon Festival
Silicon Valley International School stargazed, listened to stories, ate mooncakes and carried lanterns during the school's Moon Festival event on Sept. 16. Read the full story here Web Link posted Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:26 AM.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)
Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
Where to watch the 2022 World Cup on the Peninsula
November is typically a busy time of year in the sports world; it's a critical time for college football teams hoping to be bound for a bowl game as the end of the season nears, past the halfway point in the regular season in football and weeks into the hockey and basketball seasons.
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery
Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
Coastside baker to open Half Moon Bay storefront
A layered cake with flowers by Fish Wife Sweets. Courtesy Moriah Bettencourt. Moriah Bettencourt has called Half Moon Bay home since she was 13 years old. It was at Half Moon Bay High School where she met her husband of nearly 29 years, a fourth-generation Half Moon Bay resident and commercial fisherman at Pillar Point Harbor north of Half Moon Bay.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
