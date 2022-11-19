Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma
A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families. About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park. Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to...
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
alabamanews.net
The city of Montgomery plans 67th Anniversary of The Montgomery Bus Boycott
The city of Montgomery is planning a series of celebrations to mark the anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott. 67 years after Rosa Parks sat in order to take a stand against Jim Crow and racism. The birthplace of the Civil Rights movement is planning activities in the capitol city to celebrate her courage and sacrifice.
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
‘Blank Slate’ monument for racial justice coming to Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge
An interactive monument to promote racial justice will be on display today at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, site of the Bloody Sunday march in 1965, when law enforcement clubbed and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators. “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America” was created by Ghanian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo and...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some animal shelters across the country are filling up with pets amid inflation. “Dog food and those things have gone up in price,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “Vet care is more expensive, it is for us, so it has to be in the home environment.”
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Hannah Johnson of Dadeville
Hannah Johnson was nominated for her selfless acts of kindness each and every day. For all she does for the community, there were a lot of people who came out to support her in getting the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award. Johnson wears many hats from running...
Greenville Advocate
ALSDE school report card, truer proficiency portrait than “failing school” list
Three area schools — Butler County’s Greenville High School and Central Elementary School and Central High School in Lowndes County — fell among the 79 Alabama schools ranked as the lowest performing 6% on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 (AAA) list for school year 2021-2022. School...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WTVM
Lee County officials warning public of jury scam
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to mobile home fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on County Road 5516 on Nov. 20. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 20 for a residential mobile home fire at the Swindall’s Mobile Home Park at 222 Count Road 5516. Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the call, according to the release.
955wtvy.com
Alabama’s A-G to Prosecute Local Case
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute accused killer Coley McCraney next year. Marshall will be stepping in after Dale County assistant D.A David Emory suffered a serious bike accident. McCraney is charged with shooting two local teens to death in 1999.
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges
UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County School Board Swears In New Members
The Montgomery County School board has welcomed new members this morning. The school board swore in 4 members. Three of those board members were re-elected this year and one new member, Pamela Portis for District 2, was elected this year after beating Clare Weil in the primary election. Portis’ has...
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
