Xavier had its chance to beat No. 12 Indiana, but the Musketeers came up short

Xavier's men's basketball team wanted a challenge, one that would reveal how the Musketeers would respond against a quality opponent in order to learn what they're made of and where they stand in the larger college basketball landscape.

That test arrived on Friday night in the form of No. 12 Indiana, and while the Musketeers went toe-to-toe with the Hoosiers for 40 minutes, they came up short, 81-79.

"There aren't too many college basketball games before Thanksgiving that are going to have what we had here tonight. I thought it was a heck of game," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said.

It was a heck of a game. There were seven ties and six lead changes. Xavier held the lead for 17 minutes and 40 seconds. Indiana also had the lead for 17 minutes and 40 seconds, and most importantly, when the final buzzer sounded.

Adam Kunkel had a great look to give Xavier the lead with two seconds left, but his shot bounced off the rim, Indiana collected the rebound and the Musketeers were forced to foul.

Xavier Johnson missed the first free throw, made the second, and with two seconds left, the Musketeers' entry pass was deflected and collected by the Hoosiers to end the game.

Indiana led 78-70 with 2:10 left, and just like it had all night, Xavier responded with a 9-2 run, capped by a stepback 3-pointer from Souley Boum that made it an 80-79 game with 56 seconds left.

On Indiana's next possession, Zach Freemantle came up with a steal on the baseline, but at the other end, Boum fell down with the ball in transition and because Xavier was out of timeouts, Indiana got its hands on the ball to force a jump ball and the Hoosiers had the possession arrow with 24 seconds left, forcing Xavier to foul.

The Musketeers sent Indiana's Malik Reneau to the line with 12 seconds left and Reneau missed both. Kunkel got the ball near the top of the key, drove left and found some separation around the rim, but his shot rolled off the front of the iron.

"The first thing is they scored 50 points on us in the paint and obviously, Trayce (Jackson-Davis) had a lot to do with that," said Miller. "I thought the other key to the game was just the first four minutes of the second half. To me, that's what I'm the most disappointed in ... the first four minutes of the second half we weren't ready. We fouled five times in three minutes. We couldn't get our defense set, missed a couple shots, didn't have the same energy."

Boum picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and Indiana spent the majority of the half in the bonus at the foul line.

"The game changed right away," said Miller. "That's a lesson for our team."

Boum wasn't the only one in foul trouble. Colby Jones, who started and played 36 minutes with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists after missing Tuesday's game with a sprained ankle that he suffered on Monday, fouled out with two minutes left in the game, and Freemantle played the final six minutes with four fouls.

The other prevalent issue was Xavier didn't have an answer for Jackson-Davis, who scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting. The Musketeers struggled defensively and it's largely the area that cost them the game.

"You don't want to lose the game to Indiana and have Trayce score 30. You want to lose and a couple guys make some shots and they did, (and you) did the best you could against Trayce," Miller said. "We don't fall into that category. We lost the game because we had no answer for him and I will say, it is not an easy task."

Miller was proud though, of how his team fought.

"Very proud of our guys, we fought to the end," said Miller. "I thought there was one moment there about the six-minute mark where we could have waved the white flag and lost by 15 or 10. We had a shot to win. And that's important. And we can build on that."

Xavier had five players in double figures, led by Boum and Freemantle with 15 points. Jack Nunge had 14 points and eight rebounds. Jones and Kunkel each had 13 points.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier had its chance to beat No. 12 Indiana, but the Musketeers came up short