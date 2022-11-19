Four Downs: Spencer Sanders' pain tolerance, Kendal Daniels' tackling & OSU keys in Bedlam

NORMAN — Bedlam is here and it’s a weird one.

Oklahoma State is ranked 22nd, despite riding a wild rollercoaster, with three losses and two come-from-behind wins in the last five games.

OU has two more chances to win one game and seal up bowl eligibility.

So the stakes are different but still high for this edition of Bedlam, which appears to be one of the last ones at Owen Field in Norman when it kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Here’s a quick look at some key factors for the game in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

First Down: Matchup that Matters

Spencer Sanders vs. pain: A self-proclaimed “tough mother------,” Sanders has been dealing with pain in his throwing shoulder for weeks. He’s practiced very little in preparation for the last six games. Yet just a few weeks ago in a win over Texas, he threw the ball a career-high 57 times. Last week, he went 9-of-13, entering the game near the end of the third quarter without having warmed up at all.

So Sanders’ pain tolerance seems to be high, and that’s what the Cowboys need this week. He’ll be asked to run the offense in full. The coaches can’t afford to try to protect him much, because his running ability is so valuable to making the offense go.

But he needs to avoid contact when he can, slide even when he doesn’t want to, and keep his right shoulder as healthy as possible. It’s quite clear that Sanders is the engine that drives the Cowboy offense, and they’ll need everything they can get from him on Saturday.

Second Down: Cowboy in the Crosshairs

Safety Kendal Daniels: Early in the season, the redshirt freshman from Beggs was a bit of a wild card. He’d make great plays, but get out of position or miss tackles at times. As he has gained experience, the great plays seem to be on the rise and the mistakes on the decline. He forced two turnovers last week, causing a fumble and intercepting a pass — his third of the year, which is tied for second-most in the Big 12 behind his teammate, Jason Taylor II.

Beyond the big momentum-shifting plays, his tackling will be key this week. He’s fourth on the team with 57 tackles, despite sharing playing time most weeks. And his 5.5 tackles for loss are the most by an OSU defensive back. Daniels will be asked to come up and help against the run, where OU’s Eric Gray hopes to find success. And Daniels can change the game significantly with reliable play in the box.

Third Down: Number to Know

432.3: That’s how many yards OU is giving up per game. A lot has been made about OSU’s need to stop the run, with Gray averaging 111.3 yards per game on the ground, and that’ll go a long way toward deciding the outcome.

But the Cowboys, with Sanders pulling the trigger, are a high-level offense capable of piling up points and yardage against a shaky defense. Even with the dismal offensive efforts of the past three weeks — OSU has averaged 12.0 points and 292.0 yards over the past three games — OSU is averaging 414.3 yards per game for the season, and it should see an uptick with Sanders’ return.

One area to watch will be OSU’s ability to run the ball. While it has struggled much of the season, the Sooners are among the nation’s worst run defenses, giving up over 200 yards a game.

Fourth Down: Uni-Guess

Black-White-White: This deep in the season, road-game combos are limited. OSU could go with what has been its most frequent Bedlam look, black-white-orange, this week. The Pokes have worn that in three of the last four Bedlams at OU, including the 2014 upset. But it hasn’t worked so well the past two trips to Norman, so maybe they change it up.

And we’ve yet to see the “Patriot Pete” logo, the full-body Pistol Pete, on a black helmet. That might be a fun change this week.