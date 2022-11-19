ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Leominster, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Leominster.

The Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School soccer team will have a game with South Hadley High School on November 19, 2022, 07:30:00.

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School
South Hadley High School
November 19, 2022
07:30:00
2022 MIAA Div 4 Boys Soccer Championship

The Northbridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cohasset High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00.

Northbridge High School
Cohasset High School
November 19, 2022
09:30:00
2022 MIAA Div 4 Girls Soccer Championship

The Sutton High School soccer team will have a game with Monson High School on November 19, 2022, 11:45:00.

Sutton High School
Monson High School
November 19, 2022
11:45:00
2022 MIAA Div 5 Girls Soccer Championship

