Mrs. Diaz teaches all forms of art to all age groups.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) So let’s try and set the record straight. ‘The Art Teacher,’ or Roxsana Diaz, is an art teacher working in the Pennsauken school district in New Jersey. She’s come under heavy scrutiny over the past year after photographs of her went viral – so viral that she wound up on the Tamaron Hall Show this past Friday. Ironically the episode was titled ‘Why I Went Viral.’

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO