Kaye: Five thoughts ahead of Boise State at Wyoming

After a snowy victory against Nevada last week, Boise State (7-3, 6-0 MW) will travel to another winter wonderland in Laramie, Wyoming. With a win over the Cowboys, the Broncos would clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division and ensure they host the conference title game.

Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 MW), too, is still fighting for a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Cowboys have remaining games against Boise State and Fresno State. If they win both, the conference title game will be in Laramie.

Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.

1. Look at these wide receivers

In line with all the talk about stocks and holdings this week, has any group inside Boise State football seen their stock rise more over the last few weeks than the Broncos receivers?

When Boise State went on its bye week following wins over San Diego State and Fresno State, the BSU pass catchers were all but invisible. It had been two weeks since Dirk Koetter and Taylen Green took over the Boise State offense and the leading receiver was Latrell Caples, who had racked up a whopping 171 yards.

The Broncos’ offense had no semblance of a passing threat and it was beginning to feel like the BSU wide receivers room lacked playmakers. No one was stepping up in the absence of Khalil Shakir.

Slowly but surely, as the Boise State passing game has developed, its receivers have looked more and more capable.

They are getting open, in sync with Green and reeling in contested catches.

Just look at what happened last week against Nevada. Stefan Cobbs pulled down an acrobatic catch over a defender, miraculously kept his feet in bounds and ended up on SportsCenter. Later in the game, Eric McAlister — who might be Boise State’s best deep threat — caught a 35-yard jump ball near the end zone.

After that Fresno State week, it wouldn’t have been crazy to think 31-year-old wide receivers coach Matt Miller could hop in pads and put up more production than BSU’s wide outs. Now you look at the depth of Miller’s room going forward and can’t help but get excited.

Cobbs and Billy Bowens have another year of eligibility. Caples has a couple. McAlister is only a redshirt freshman. And the Broncos are getting injured Austin Bolt back next season, too. That’s a loaded room for years to come.

2. K.I.S.S. — Keep it simple, Stupid

One of the many great quotes uttered by Dwight Schrute in the TV show The Office was all about a sales pitch. “Keep it simple, Stupid,” Schrute says. “Great advice, but it hurts my feelings every time.”

Boise State wide receivers coach Matt Miller knows all about simplifying things. His grandparents were teachers. His brother and sister went on to a career in education. And in his role as a coach, Miller sees himself as a teacher.

“As simple and concise as you can teach it,” Miller said, “and the more repetitive you can teach, the more they’re going to understand it. You just need to keep drilling it and drilling it and, eventually, it catches on and those guys are able to speak it to you. And if they can teach it, they’re going to know it.”

As a result, Miller has simplified what he wants from his receivers into little sayings that are impossible to forget:

To emphasize making downfield blocks: Block for buddy.

To talk about making catches: Moment of truth snatches.

Miller has a knockdown board in his room to let receivers keep track of who has the most knockdowns on blocks. One time, he had a whole lesson relating changing a tire to an install, talking about the different things that can go wrong with each step and how to respond.

Miller is still a young coach, but he has done a great job of making things simple and interesting for his players.

3. Jonah Dalmas has the best supporters

Jonah Dalmas’ parents get their steps in during every Boise State game.

The Boise State kicker’s mom and dad have been to every Boise State game this year and move their seats every quarter.

The pair will run to whatever end zone the Broncos’ are going toward and find seats right behind the uprights — which actually gives Dalmas an advantage.

When the Boise State kicker runs out to kick a field goal or extra point, he’ll look at the center of the uprights and see his dad, Stephen, standing right there.

“It’s helpful because I set my aiming point right there then look a little higher and set another aiming point,” Dalams said of his dad. “It’s just funny that he’s always back there and is like, ‘You know where to put it — right here.’”

It’s worked well this season. Dalmas is 16 for 19 on his field goals this season and hasn’t missed an extra point.

4. It might be deja vu in the Mountain West title game

If Boise State and Fresno State both win this week — as they’re expected to — it will be a familiar matchup in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The conference first began holding a title game in 2013. In the nine championship games, three have been between BSU and FSU.

If it happens again this year, 40% of the title contests will have been between the Broncos and Bulldogs.

Furthermore, if Boise State beats Wyoming this week, the game will be held at Albertsons Stadium and it would be the fifth time the Mountain West Championship Game was played on The Blue.

5. Wyoming might have a different quarterback

In Wyoming’s 14-13 win at rival Colorado State last week, it was backup Jayden Clemons who led the Cowboys to a comeback win after starter Andrew Peasley left with a concussion.

It is unclear who will be behind center for the Cowboys against Boise State this week.

Clemons — a former safety at Utah before transferring to Wyoming to play quarterback — was quite impressive last week against CSU but has far less experience than Peasley.

I’d guess that Boise State’s coaches put together a game plan for each quarterback. And I’d also guess the Broncos are crossing their fingers it’s Clemons out there for Wyoming on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Boise State 31, Wyoming 17