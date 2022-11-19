Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
With or without Corum, Michigan remains committed to ground game
There’s a lot already known about the No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State football teams. After 11 games, there’s plenty of film, plenty of things do laude and plenty of things to criticize. But perhaps the largest single factor come this Saturday is still unknown:. The...
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy can finally prove himself
The last time Michigan won in Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy wasn’t born yet. The sophomore quarterback has played in some big games in his career, whether it be high school state championships or his spot moments in the Wolverines’ playoff run last year. But he’s never witnessed anything like a maize and blue win in Columbus — not as a player, not in his lifetime.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to be tougher than Ohio State again
Last season, the Michigan football team didn’t just beat Ohio State — it dominated. And that’s because the Wolverines won the battle in the trenches. Michigan was more physical than the Buckeyes at the line of scrimmage; it was tougher, stronger. That’s why the Wolverines’ nine year losing streak to Ohio State was finally snapped. That’s why it happened in an emphatic fashion.
Michigan Daily
Michigan embracing epic stakes ahead of Ohio State showdown
Just seconds into Monday’s press conference, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — his voice still strained from Saturday’s narrow victory over Illinois — acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead for his team. “We know Ohio State’s our toughest competition,” Harbaugh said. “This will be our toughest test...
Michigan Daily
Success in early matches sets tone for Michigan’s dominance over Columbia
Ranked No. 12 at 141 lbs in the latest InterMat poll, redshirt junior Cole Mattin is no stranger to quick victories. His defeat of Columbia’s Kai Owen on Sunday proved to be no exception. Mattin pinned Owen in 1:08, further building off wins in his previous two matches. Buoyed...
Michigan Daily
Michigan survives Ohio in overtime, 70-66
On paper, it looked easy. This game, this opening stretch of games, this early season slate for the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team. But basketball isn’t played on paper, it’s played on the hardwood — and if that wasn’t already obvious, Ohio reminded the Wolverines of it.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows grit, handles Columbia
Down 2-0 deep into his match in Sunday’s dual, Michigan redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker faced an inflection point after riding out his opponent in the second period. Starting on bottom in the third period, Walker muscled out an escape point, scored a 2-point takedown and grinded out a 5-2 decision.
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: Michigan has the chance to reassert its place in the rivalry. It just needs to win
There’s something that the Wolverines won’t tell you. There’s a yearning that’s tucked away in the inner recesses of the program. Deep down, Michigan wants to be like Ohio State. Of course, the Wolverines will never say it, but it’s been like this for years now....
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: The Game is coming, but first, enjoy the pageantry
This week feels a lot like a birthday. Or maybe it’s Disney World, or the last day of school, or a snow day. It just feels like you’re a kid again, and everything you’ve been waiting for is here — and it’s the best possible version of it.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines fall short in men’s cross country national championship
The No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team showed up this past Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., eager to make its mark on the national championship race. But the Wolverines could not meet their goals, ending their season with a whimper instead of a bang. Michigan placed 29th out...
Michigan Daily
Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship
The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
Michigan Daily
How does the University generate power?
Have you ever wondered how the University of Michigan generates the power to keep the lights on after hours? The University obtains power through both on-campus generation and local utility providers such as DTE and Consumers Energy. However, this process is undergoing changes as the University moves towards carbon neutrality by 2050.
Michigan Daily
‘Everyone knows Kevin’: Boober partners with Ann Arbor dispensaries in effort to unite community
Boobers are ubiquitous. From the bars lining South University Avenue to the paths criss-crossing the Diag, it is almost impossible to traverse the University of Michigan campus without seeing one of Boober Tours’ new electric-powered pedicabs zip past on the sidewalk, with the driver shouting, “Boober Tours! It’s the only way!” over blasting music.
Michigan Daily
CSG distributes free gowns for fall 2022 graduates
Seniors procrastinating getting their graduation regalia could be in for a treat as the University of Michigan Central Student Government distributes free graduation gowns to students graduating in Fall 2022. The program aims to alleviate the financial stress associated with purchasing the garb. The program was launched in 2018. This...
Michigan Daily
Ford professor speaks on gender, race and media research, intersection with political identity
University of Michigan community members gathered on Nov. 8 for the speaker series at the School of Social Work. Led by Mara Cecilia Ostfeld, assistant professor at the Ford School of Public Policy, the speaker series was about her recent book co-authored with Nicole Yadon, “Skin Color, Power, and Politics in America.”
Michigan Daily
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ proves MUSKET’s professionalism
There’s a melody stuck in my head that I have not been able to shake — it is groovy and catchy in the worst way. I say that because while I know there was more to the show than this, I can only sing “Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)” over and over again. The kind of tune you wish you hated and yet you love — it’s like bubblegum stuck on your hair or the lingering smell of cotton candy in your clothes after a day at the theme park.
Michigan Daily
City Council elects councilmember Travis Radina for Ann Arbor mayor pro tem
Ann Arbor City Council met Monday evening at Larcom City Hall to elect the mayor pro tempore for 2022 to 2024, establishing the order of succession for acting mayor. The entire meeting lasted roughly 45 minutes. City Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, was unanimously elected by the Council as Ann...
