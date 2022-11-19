ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

With or without Corum, Michigan remains committed to ground game

There’s a lot already known about the No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State football teams. After 11 games, there’s plenty of film, plenty of things do laude and plenty of things to criticize. But perhaps the largest single factor come this Saturday is still unknown:. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Against Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy can finally prove himself

The last time Michigan won in Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy wasn’t born yet. The sophomore quarterback has played in some big games in his career, whether it be high school state championships or his spot moments in the Wolverines’ playoff run last year. But he’s never witnessed anything like a maize and blue win in Columbus — not as a player, not in his lifetime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to be tougher than Ohio State again

Last season, the Michigan football team didn’t just beat Ohio State — it dominated. And that’s because the Wolverines won the battle in the trenches. Michigan was more physical than the Buckeyes at the line of scrimmage; it was tougher, stronger. That’s why the Wolverines’ nine year losing streak to Ohio State was finally snapped. That’s why it happened in an emphatic fashion.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan embracing epic stakes ahead of Ohio State showdown

Just seconds into Monday’s press conference, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — his voice still strained from Saturday’s narrow victory over Illinois — acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead for his team. “We know Ohio State’s our toughest competition,” Harbaugh said. “This will be our toughest test...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan survives Ohio in overtime, 70-66

On paper, it looked easy. This game, this opening stretch of games, this early season slate for the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team. But basketball isn’t played on paper, it’s played on the hardwood — and if that wasn’t already obvious, Ohio reminded the Wolverines of it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan shows grit, handles Columbia

Down 2-0 deep into his match in Sunday’s dual, Michigan redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker faced an inflection point after riding out his opponent in the second period. Starting on bottom in the third period, Walker muscled out an escape point, scored a 2-point takedown and grinded out a 5-2 decision.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Wolverines fall short in men’s cross country national championship

The No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team showed up this past Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., eager to make its mark on the national championship race. But the Wolverines could not meet their goals, ending their season with a whimper instead of a bang. Michigan placed 29th out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship

The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

How does the University generate power?

Have you ever wondered how the University of Michigan generates the power to keep the lights on after hours? The University obtains power through both on-campus generation and local utility providers such as DTE and Consumers Energy. However, this process is undergoing changes as the University moves towards carbon neutrality by 2050.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

‘Everyone knows Kevin’: Boober partners with Ann Arbor dispensaries in effort to unite community

Boobers are ubiquitous. From the bars lining South University Avenue to the paths criss-crossing the Diag, it is almost impossible to traverse the University of Michigan campus without seeing one of Boober Tours’ new electric-powered pedicabs zip past on the sidewalk, with the driver shouting, “Boober Tours! It’s the only way!” over blasting music.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

CSG distributes free gowns for fall 2022 graduates

Seniors procrastinating getting their graduation regalia could be in for a treat as the University of Michigan Central Student Government distributes free graduation gowns to students graduating in Fall 2022. The program aims to alleviate the financial stress associated with purchasing the garb. The program was launched in 2018. This...
Michigan Daily

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ proves MUSKET’s professionalism

There’s a melody stuck in my head that I have not been able to shake — it is groovy and catchy in the worst way. I say that because while I know there was more to the show than this, I can only sing “Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)” over and over again. The kind of tune you wish you hated and yet you love — it’s like bubblegum stuck on your hair or the lingering smell of cotton candy in your clothes after a day at the theme park.

