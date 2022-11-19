Officers involved in shooting near Pueblo Mall identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News is learning more about what led up to a shooting involving Pueblo Police officers near the Pueblo Mall on Nov. 10.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers originally responded to the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, on the north side of the Pueblo Mall, at around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on a report of a man with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they approached a man in the area, who was later identified as 62-year-old Reginald Bethea. PPD said Bethea produced a handgun, and was shot by officers. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers involved have been identified as Corporal Richard Burns, who has been with the department for 8 years, and Officer Marcus Duran, who has been with the department for 10 months. The officers have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, per department policy.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating this incident along with the Colorado

Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 719-(719)-583-6400. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com .

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

