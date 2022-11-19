ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Officers involved in shooting near Pueblo Mall identified

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFZ0s_0jGPnBlx00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News is learning more about what led up to a shooting involving Pueblo Police officers near the Pueblo Mall on Nov. 10.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers originally responded to the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, on the north side of the Pueblo Mall, at around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on a report of a man with a weapon.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo, PPD investigating

When officers arrived, they approached a man in the area, who was later identified as 62-year-old Reginald Bethea. PPD said Bethea produced a handgun, and was shot by officers. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers involved have been identified as Corporal Richard Burns, who has been with the department for 8 years, and Officer Marcus Duran, who has been with the department for 10 months. The officers have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, per department policy.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating this incident along with the Colorado
Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 719-(719)-583-6400. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com .

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting after bullet holes were found in the side of a building in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department officers received a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Delta Dr., just before 7:50 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a shooter The post Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Arrests made in stabbing incident, deputy assault

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has made two arrests in an incident on Monday, Nov. 21 in which a victim was stabbed in the Stratmoor Valley area, and a responding deputy was assaulted. EPSO said deputies responded just before 8:40 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a home in the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Club Q suspect released to EPSO, advisement hearing set

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q on Saturday, Nov. 19 has been released from the hospital, and an advisement hearing has been set. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted on Twitter just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and said custody of the suspect had been turned […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Pueblo West. According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman left the store without paying for their items. The suspects were last seen leaving in a The post 2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Man in custody after shooting at Fountain officers

UPDATE: SUNDAY 11/20/2022 10:10 p.m. (FOUNATIN, Colo.) — An officer-involved shooting in Fountain on Sunday, Nov. 20, resulted from a domestic violence incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). EPSO said the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive, after a woman called […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Multiple vehicles impounded to combat problem

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted an Abandoned or Out of Compliance Vehicle Deployment around Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 19. The deployment was in response to continuous citizen concerns about parked RVs and vehicles contributing to the blight in the city. CSPD impounded 30 vehicles including 19 cars, one of which […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to a statement released by Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club where a mass shooting occurred just before midnight on Nov. 19, the suspect was subdued by heroic customers. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people have died, and 25 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Timeline: Club Q shooting emergency response

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In seconds, a tragedy unfolded early Sunday morning, Nov. 20 when a shooting happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The overnight shooting at a local LGBTQ club left five dead and 25 injured, with a suspect now in custody. “The initial call for service was received at 11:56 p.m. last night […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own

The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas (San Antonio). That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was sentenced to five years of probation in Aug. 2013 and did not complete the probation terms, which were set to expire Aug....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy