ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned.

ETSU announces ‘largest pay raise in a decade’

ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed the decision after ETSU’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJ8Lj_0jGPmioR00
The East Tennessee State University Foundation bought this shopping center contiguous to campus from local developer Mitch Cox last December. (WJHL photo).

“We did not seek it out,” Ritter said, adding that with the purchase, “we are landlords.”

She said then-owner, ETSU alumnus Mitch Cox, approached the foundation last year and said, “‘If anyone is going to own it other than me, I would like it to be the university.'”

The property is bounded by West State of Franklin Road, Greenwood Drive, the ETSU campus and, on the west, three privately owned lots around 4 total acres that front State of Franklin.

“When you look at our landscape, we’re landlocked,” Ritter said. “So it would make total sense to do that.”

Ritter said she took the idea to the Foundation board, which had “quite a few conversations about it” before pulling the trigger. She said sitting on a cash-flow-generating property “is not our number one priority.”

A pro forma budget predicted $200,000 of annual net income, and Ritter said the financials are trending well 11 months into ownership.

ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley

Ritter said tenants were immediately notified by Cox. His company is continuing to act as the leasing agent, and how long the plaza remains a commercial enterprise is an open question.

“We do have to earn money because we support students and things like that, but the long-term plan is ‘keep it as is until we see a need,'” Ritter said. “And there may not be a need for 20 years or 100 years.”

That said, five acres contiguous to the campus is hard to find. The land to the plaza’s east is owned by Trigg Enterprises and is currently occupied by a recently closed Bojangles Restaurant. An oil change business is just east of that and then Knight’s Pizza. Put it together with the plaza and the result would be a significant chunk of land.

“Would we consider?” Ritter said when asked about the prospect of buying the other three properties. “Absolutely. We would look at everything but that’s not our main function. It would be a definite case-by-case basis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyCI6_0jGPmioR00
The ETSU Foundation paid $6.85 million for the 5-acre University Plaza Shopping Center (shaded in blue) in December 2021. That leaves three contiguous commercial lots not owned by the university (State of Tennessee).

When asked about the kind of deal ETSU got considering Cox approached them, Ritter answered the question with a question.

“Did I say he’s an alum? Yes, he’s a very generous man. We’re very pleased with the relationship.”

Records show the center has almost 46,000 square feet of retail/commercial space and carries a tax-appraised value of $4.1 million.

“Right now the plan is it’s working fabulously and we’re not changing anything,” she added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Holiday Events in Marion, Virginia

(WJHL) Ken Heath from Marion, Virginia shares information on upcoming events within the town over the next few weeks. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
MARION, VA
WJHL

Johnson City expects biggest Turkey Trot turnout in 17-year history

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities’ most popular Thanksgiving Day events is expected to draw a big turnout once again. The Up & At ‘Em Turkey Trot will take crowds of runners and walkers through a 5km race course through downtown Johnson City Thursday morning. But organizers think this Turkey Trot could […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Barter Theatre officials talk holiday productions

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Is there any better Christmas tradition than enjoying a play at the Barter Theatre? Performers are putting on three productions this year: It’s a Wonderful Life, Over the River and Through the Woods, and All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth. Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown stopped by First […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

KCS Palmer Center shares ‘Thankful Meal’ with students

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, family and staff at Palmer Early Learning Center sat down for a free holiday ‘Thankful Meal’ on Tuesday. The Palmer Center is a Kingsport City Schools facility that provides education to 3-year-old students with special needs, pre-K students and 5-and-under students. On Tuesday morning, all of their classes sat down […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough

The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Believe in Bristol holds annual open house

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Organization, Believe in Bristol, held its annual Christmas open house. Guests were able to visit downtown and browse some of the shops that stayed open late and offered special discounts for the occasion. People were also able to get horse and carriage rides, a holiday favorite. “It’s a great time […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Hunger First opens doors on new location

Hunger First opened has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its brick-and-mortar building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new building on Lynn Garden Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Food City Thanksgiving Classic opens with tightly-contested Day 1

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 8th Food City Thanksgiving Classic opened on Monday with five game featuring local and regional squad. In the evening session, South Greene suffocated Science Hill with an active defensive game plan, en-route to a 56-46 victory. In the nightcap, host Sullivan East battled North Greene in the Dyer Dome. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Educator of the Week: Erik Heller, George Washington Elementary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Erik Heller is a 5th-grade teacher at George Washington Elementary School who strives not only to teach his students but also to act as a positive role model. “I think it’s a great job,” he said. “I think it’s a position that helps impact positive change in our community. I’d like […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia

The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing

NORTON – For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the last six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On December 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport Chamber celebrates growth & members at annual breakfast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber informed its members that the state of the Chamber is strong, and local leadership is pleased with the way the city is progressing. The chamber held its annual State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast Friday morning and highlighted its 75th year, calling it a success. Russ Rogers, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy