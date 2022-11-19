Read full article on original website
2021 state participants Center Point-Urbana and Springville pick up opening night wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stormin’ Pointers won a tight contest with Marion, winning on the Wolves’ home floor 47-42. Center Point-Urbana was led in scoring by senior Taylor Reeves, who had a career-high 23. Over in Springville, the Orioles didn’t have much trouble with Ed-Co, winning...
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62. The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points but were held to a season low in scoring. No other Iowa player but Clark scored in double figures.
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 10-year-old boy from Dysart will be the Kid Captain this week for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick on Friday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern and his younger brother were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration.
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.
Xavier’s Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - History is important to Dave Gearhart, but so are numbers. This 1971 graduate of Cedar Rapids LaSalle began tracking the team’s statistics. First it was basketball, but it didn’t stop there. “The football coach said, hey, would you be interested in doing stats...
No LaPorta, Luke Lachey will have to step up in possible Big Ten West clincher
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without their top offensive weapon on Friday. Sam LaPorta will be out with a leg injury. His backup, redshirt sophomore Luke Lachey, had five receptions last Saturday against Minnesota, including a fourth quarter grab that set up Drew Stevens’ game-winning field goal.
Even Warmer Midweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving week travel continues to be good. Overnight look for the sky to remain mostly clear. As a storm takes shape to the south moisture starts to stream northward. Clouds move in during the day on Wednesday with some isolated showers and drizzle possible on Thursday. This should provide no major travel disruptions. Black Friday sees a bit of a northwest wind dropping highs in the lower 40s. The remains of the holiday weekend look seasonable with a slight chance of precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Have a great night!
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday. Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled...
Another nice November day, good Thanksgiving travel ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another sunny one with highs going well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may occur over our south zone this afternoon. The wind should remain light as well. The weather remains pretty quiet this week overall, though there is still a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle on Thanksgiving. Given the recent warmer temperatures, there should be little to no impact from that possible precipitation. Just beyond, expect highs into the 40s. We’re watching a system to the south that might clip us with a little rain Saturday night, but this could miss to the south as well. We’ll keep an eye on it. Have a good day!
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Iowa State Patrol reminds Iowans to drive responsibly ahead of holiday
SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for speeding and charging them with operating while intoxicated. In a Facebook post, troopers shared images showing the driver, just north of Spencer, Iowa, was clocked at 91 mph. It comes...
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments. Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.
Two more Iowa counties increase testing for Chronic Wasting Disease
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fremont and Greene counties have upped their quotas this season when it comes to sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The move from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) comes after deer in those two counties tested positive for the disease last year. So far...
