FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho
POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meal; Idaho Foodbank distributes 1,000 meals
POCATELLO — Families and local residents in search of a free Thanksgiving meal are encouraged to head up to Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. For the eighth year, Nick Garcia, is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I...
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley
DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local!
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Locals remember deceased U of I students with candlelight vigil
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens gathered in the courtyard between Rib & Chop House and Smokin’ Fins in downtown Idaho Falls Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this month. Jessica Marboe Jenkins with the Idaho Falls...
Taeloni Marissa Robison
Taeloni Marissa Robison, 24, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Nick and Cindy Robison, passed away November 19, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Keep your pets warm this winter
It's no secret temperatures are dropping and if it's too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter to your pets if you are unable to bring them inside. The post Keep your pets warm this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
Life Lessons: 99-year-old Mike Rosenwinkel shares what he’s thankful for
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Idaho Falls Regional Airport says it’s ready for busy holiday travel season
IDAHO FALLS — The holiday season is just around the corner and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
A waitress working 30 years at Perkins gets an unexpected Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Jeannie is a server at Perkins and this week she will celebrate her 30th anniversary of employment at the restaurant!. She...
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
Popular Pocatello restaurant moving to a new location
POCATELLO — Butterburr’s Restaurant, a Pocatello dining mainstay, is moving about one-quarter mile away. The Butterburr’s Restaurant will be closing its doors in the coming weeks and opening ay a new, bigger, more accommodating building one block south. Manager Jessica Baker tells EastIdahoNews.com that the hope is to open the new location by Dec. 1.
School canceled for Teton Elementary today
School has been canceled for Teton Elementary School today. The post School canceled for Teton Elementary today appeared first on Local News 8.
