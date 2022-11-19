Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa
SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case. The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.
kusi.com
California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22. The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the...
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
Man struck by ambulance on SR-94 in Lemon Grove
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being struck by an ambulance on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.
kusi.com
San Diego Police Dept. stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the violence on the gay and transgender community, San Diego Police Department is holding an event in coordination with the Hillcrest Business Association. Tonight at 6 at Rich’s Night Club in San Diego off University Ave, SDPD is welcoming all business owners,...
kusi.com
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
Parents of Army veteran who took down Colorado Springs gunman talk with CBS 8
SAN DIEGO — The parents of the Army veteran being hailed as a hero in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting describe the attack as senseless and tragic. Frances and Richard Fierro Sr. spoke to CBS 8 from their home in Escondido. They refer to their son as 'Richie.' They...
kusi.com
Liberty Station Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration Friday, Nov. 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year, Liberty Station’s Christmas tree lighting marks the start of the holidays in Point Loma. Liberty Station is a staple of San Diego — an entertainment and dining hub that served as a military extension prior to remodel. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
kusi.com
SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
NBC San Diego
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home
Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
kusi.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Fentanyl Deaths Surge in San Diego’s Homeless Community
A fentanyl epidemic that’s hammering San Diego has been particularly devastating for the county’s homeless population. Data from the County Medical Examiner’s Office reveals more than 200 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year and preliminary data for the first quarter of 2022 showed fentanyl deaths among unhoused residents were up 23 percent from the same period last year.
Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event
City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
kusi.com
1776 Project PAC pushes school board accountability
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 1776 Project PAC draws attention to the shift in K-12 history books toward the perspective of the oppressed, a practice which has turned an entire generation against nationalist tendencies. The 1776 Project PAC calls attention to the activity of school boards across the nation...
NBC San Diego
Tenants at Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill Fear Homelessness, Again
Steven Langel has called The Occidental hotel home for the past year and a half. “I was very happy that I have a roof over my head, that I have a place where I can kick back,” said Langel. The hotel currently serves as an SRO, which means it’s...
kusi.com
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
