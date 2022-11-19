ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kslnewsradio.com

Church announces open house dates for Saratoga Springs Temple

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Saratoga Springs Temple. The public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will conclude on Saturday. July 8, 2023. The open house will run every day except for Sundays. In addition, a media day will be held prior to the public open house on April 10. A private open house for invited guests will also be held April 11-14.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more

SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

BYU wellness students return from Blue zone with healthy lifestyle tips

PROVO, Utah — A few days ahead of Thanksgiving holiday feasts, with the hours of napping and football watching to go along with it, some BYU students are learning how to live healthy and happier lives from a trip to Ikaria, Greece. According to BYU News, the students and...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event

SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
SANDY, UT
multifamilybiz.com

Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake seeing highest drop in home sales, national report finds

SALT LAKE CITY–The Salt Lake City housing market is seeing the biggest decrease in home sales, out of more than 50 markets analyzed in a new national report. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report, Salt Lake City led all markets with a 48% decrease in closed transactions since October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weber State University considers outsourcing student health care

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University is exploring the option of shutting down its on-campus health center and outsourcing student health care to nearby providers. Whether students would be better served by another system is the question for administrators. “Are we getting the best value for our students by...
OGDEN, UT
Daily Herald

Provo writer and mentor leaves legacy of kindness, friendship and humor

Writer, mentor, teacher, helper, friend, father and grandfather are some of the roles that were filled by Provo resident Kerry Patterson, who passed away Nov. 6. During his life, Patterson co-authored four New York Times best-sellers, wrote four children’s books, taught at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, co-founded a professional development company and wrote a regular column titled “Kerrying On” for his business, which showcased his wisdom and humor.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Beehive State reacts to Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aldrich killed at least five people and injured 18 others before being disarmed by patrons in the club. The Colorado Springs Police Department now has Aldrich in custody, according to Lt. Pamela Castro.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

