Church announces open house dates for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Saratoga Springs Temple. The public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will conclude on Saturday. July 8, 2023. The open house will run every day except for Sundays. In addition, a media day will be held prior to the public open house on April 10. A private open house for invited guests will also be held April 11-14.
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative wins $20,000 prize in ‘Local that Works’ contest
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake Collaborative won the top prize in Current’s annual “Local that Works” contest. The collaborative is a group of 23 news, education and media organizations working together to shed a light on the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake.
Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more
SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
American Heritage School dedicated by Elder Rasband in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The new downtown Salt Lake City campus of a private school that places Jesus Christ at the foundation of its academic mission was dedicated Friday as a "sanctuary of learning" by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
BYU wellness students return from Blue zone with healthy lifestyle tips
PROVO, Utah — A few days ahead of Thanksgiving holiday feasts, with the hours of napping and football watching to go along with it, some BYU students are learning how to live healthy and happier lives from a trip to Ikaria, Greece. According to BYU News, the students and...
Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event
SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Rocky Mountain Power asking customers to lend a hand to those in need
SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Rocky Mountain Power is providing a way for its customers to help those in need stay warm, through the Lend a Hand program. According to a news release from RMP, the company will donate $2 for every $1 donated by customers up to $120,000.
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
Salt Lake seeing highest drop in home sales, national report finds
SALT LAKE CITY–The Salt Lake City housing market is seeing the biggest decrease in home sales, out of more than 50 markets analyzed in a new national report. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report, Salt Lake City led all markets with a 48% decrease in closed transactions since October 2021.
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
Weber State University considers outsourcing student health care
OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University is exploring the option of shutting down its on-campus health center and outsourcing student health care to nearby providers. Whether students would be better served by another system is the question for administrators. “Are we getting the best value for our students by...
Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country
With holiday travel just around the corner, travelers may want to consider which airports they’ll be traveling through.
Provo writer and mentor leaves legacy of kindness, friendship and humor
Writer, mentor, teacher, helper, friend, father and grandfather are some of the roles that were filled by Provo resident Kerry Patterson, who passed away Nov. 6. During his life, Patterson co-authored four New York Times best-sellers, wrote four children’s books, taught at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, co-founded a professional development company and wrote a regular column titled “Kerrying On” for his business, which showcased his wisdom and humor.
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
The Beehive State reacts to Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aldrich killed at least five people and injured 18 others before being disarmed by patrons in the club. The Colorado Springs Police Department now has Aldrich in custody, according to Lt. Pamela Castro.
