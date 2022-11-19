Dover, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dover.
The Salesianum School soccer team will have a game with Charter School of Wilmington on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
Salesianum School
Charter School of Wilmington
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
2022 DIAA Div 1 Boys Soccer Championship
The Caravel Academy soccer team will have a game with St. Mark's High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Caravel Academy
St. Mark's High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 DIAA Div 2 Boys Soccer Championship
