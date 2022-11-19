Hartford, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Hartford.
The Notre Dame-Fairfield High School soccer team will have a game with St Joseph High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
Notre Dame-Fairfield High School
St Joseph High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
2022 CIAC Class L Girls Soccer Championship
The Weston High School soccer team will have a game with Ellington High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.
Weston High School
Ellington High School
November 19, 2022
10:30:00
2022 CIAC Class M Boys Soccer Championship
The Northwest Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Mercy High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Northwest Catholic High School
Mercy High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 CIAC Class M Girls Soccer Championship
The Greenwich High School soccer team will have a game with Hall High School on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
Greenwich High School
Hall High School
November 19, 2022
15:30:00
2022 CIAC Class LL Boys Soccer Championship
