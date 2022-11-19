Hartford, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO