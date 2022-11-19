ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TaxBuzz

​​Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes

A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy

The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
TROY, MI
Detroit News

4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store

A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy