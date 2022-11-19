Read full article on original website
Michigan man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, beating the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. The incident was part of ongoing abuse and harrassment against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes
A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with killing neighbor in alleged Amazon package dispute
Detroit — A Detroit man who police say barricaded himself in his home after shooting his neighbor over a dispute about an Amazon package has been charged with murder, according to the prosecutor's office. Detroit police were sent at 6:47 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 8580 block...
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
wlen.com
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
Detroit News
Bond increased for Sterling Heights man accused of targeting senior citizen in carjacking
A judge has increased the bond for a 37-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities have charged Jason Graves of Eastpointe with carjacking, which carries a life sentence,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
Detroit News
Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy
The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
Detroit News
4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
Police searching for suspects who shot 2 students Monday afternoon
Two teen students were shot Monday afternoon after leaving school, police say. The incident happened at around 3:40 p.m in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School.
fox2detroit.com
6-year-old girl touched inappropriately by classmate at Detroit school, mother says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother said her daughter was fondled by a boy in her class at Detroit Merit Charter Academy on Monday. "He fondled her private area, where you basically tell your child 'no, no,'" Carmenlita Luchie said. Luchie said she filed a police report and called CPS...
The Oakland Press
Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
fox2detroit.com
Mother says boy inappropriately touched her daughter at Detroit school
A mother is upset and trying to warn others after her daughter was allegedly touched inappropriately by a boy in her first grade class. The girl's mother said she has yet to talk to anyone at the school after the incident.
