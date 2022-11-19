Read full article on original website
Street Stylers Love Raf Simons
Raf Simons is shuttering his namesake brand after 27 years, but his designs will forever live on in street style. His signature pop culture-and youth-oriented designs, which include oversized knits, school-inspired lab coats, and screen-printed tees, have been worn by celebrities, editors, and stylists alike. Scroll through to see the best Raf Simons street style looks in Vogue below.
Collection
“The beauty of Egypt is its maximalism and its minimalism,” said Olivier Rousteing. The French designer translated that starting point with great verve in a collection that was packed with overt, hyper-representative references to his ancient source material—Tutunkhamun’s mask, the material entombment of mummies, the scarab, and the asp that Cleopatra grasped to her bosom—alongside more restrained communications about his own authorship. Rousteing says that since he was bandaged after suffering terrible burns, this has become a signature of his collections, and it was here in many stretchily-sexy (and slightly “Thriller”-esque) dresses. But the relationship of the bandage to the stripe, which in France is Breton and a pillar of national identity, ricocheted fascinatingly back to the designer’s origin story.
Emma D’Arcy Elevates Biker Style in Alexander McQueen
Since first bursting onto our screens with their showstopping performance in House of the Dragon back in August, Emma D'Arcy and their rapid ascent to fame has been a joy to witness. Equally as exciting as their turn as princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? The actor’s razor-sharp eye for style. While...
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
The Princess of Wales Has Found Her New Autumn Fashion Staple
Kate Middleton has arguably elevated her style since she took on her new royal title—Princess of Wales—following the Queen’s death in September. But her habit of rewearing pieces from her own wardrobe has remained decidedly the same, as shown during her visit to Reading today [17 November).
For Tessa Thompson, Two Chanel Bags Are Better Than One
What’s better than a Chanel bag? Two Chanel bags. So says Tessa Thompson, who carried a couple of classic styles on the red carpet in Los Angeles this week. The actor, wearing a simple black dress, a bouclé tweed coat and platform boots, faced photographers armed with a mini quilted purse and pouch shoulder bag—both stamped with the French maison’s iconic double C logo. The Chanel-fest didn’t stop there: her decorative earrings bore the C motif, too.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From an Emotional Trip to Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
Fashion Insiders Share Their Favorite Raf Simons Collections
Few designers inspire the cultish fandom that Raf Simons does. His devotees range from music superstars including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to the art world majordomo Sterling Ruby. Inside fashion he has plenty of admirers, too. Demna and Christopher Kane have been spotted at his shows, and Simons was sometimes seen at Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Velvet Versace “Hoodie” Is Anything But Casual
The hoodie: a basic anyone can turn to when they want to feel cozy, wrapped up and relaxed. But Emily Ratajkowski’s Versace hoodie represents something rather different. The model faced the New York City chill in a spliced velvet Versace hooded top that was as traffic-stopping as any of the sheer dresses in her closet. With a plunging neckline and midriff-flossing straps secured by a Medusa emblem that drew attention to her abs, this was anything but casual wear.
Tailored Minimalism the Street Style Way
Minimalism is a trend beloved by many fashion enthusiasts all over the world. It's also a style that the Olsen twins have mastered through their personal style and brand, The Row. The perfect minimalist wardrobe includes a few basics: some button-ups, tailored trousers, a classic coat, and an everyday blazer. Being a minimalist doesn't mean you have to look picture perfect in every look because this season, wrinkling is in. Scroll through to see our favorite minimalist looks and follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker tags the best photos from the season.
Should You Wear a Short Dress to a Black Tie Event?
Have a fashion or beauty dilemma? Our biweekly video series You Asked Us is here to help: Simply submit a question and we'll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!
American Music Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight, the 2022 American Music Awards will draw the industry’s biggest stars to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony—celebrating the year’s best musicians and performances—will be hosted by actor Wayne Brady. On the main stage, expect to see some memorable performances from Pink, Dove Cameron, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, and more. Singer Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, will also be honored with the special Icon Award.
The Future of Hair Color Gets Hyperreal
Guido Palau is beholden to the scroll. “I follow a lot of colorists from Japan, China, and Korea,” the legendary hairstylist says, noting a recent affinity for a specific hair dye technique that has long been popular in Asia and that is beginning to proliferate in the U.S. “It’s a kind of color conceptualizing that feels computerized almost,” says Palau, who has built a beauty hypothesis around the pervasive influence of technology. After years of clinging to the idea of “realness”—no-makeup makeup, come-as-you-are hair—we are now verging on the “hyperreal,” he says, the result of our collective consumption of archivable inspo photos and avatar construction through the glitchy pixels of our smartphones.
Emily Ratajkowski Channels J.Lo With a Pair of Iconic Boots
Today, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a puffer coat and a pair of skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high boots. The footwear in question are a pair of lace-up nubuck leather Timberland boots from a recent collaboration with Veneda Carter (currently retailing for a cool $225.)
What Does the Sudden Closure of Raf Simons Mean for Fashion Now?
Quitting the stage at the top of your game is a move that becomes legends well. Few in any sphere—rockstars, politicians, business people, or fashion—ever have the guts to do that. It’s a first thought that reverberates with the very recent memory of seeing Raf Simons dive from his bar-runway into an adulating crowd of fans at his warehouse rave-show in London on October 13.
A Sea of Sequins and Suits—Inside GQ’s 2022 Men Of The Year Party
“Everybody here looks really stylish, and cool—and sexy.” If anyone knows how to greet, and subsequently flatter a crowd, it’s GQ’s Will Welch. Granted, the idea is the publication’s annual Man of the Year celebration brings out just that—The most stylish, the coolest, and, well, as Welch said. It’s about the time of year when fashion parties pick up speed in Los Angeles—and particularly so on this Thursday night—but it’s hard to believe any of the surrounding events beat the Fashion (make that a capital ‘F’) GQ brought to the West Hollywood Edition.
Introducing Riot Picks, a New Brand of Artful Combs From Model Janaye Furman
“Here’s how the real story goes,” Janaye Furman says candidly. We’re on a call that the model and Riot Picks founder takes from Studio City, California, where she’s working on her new collection and explaining the moment that her mom gifted her first Afro pick. “Basically, holiday time comes around, my mom’s cleaning out the garage,” Furman remembers. “She sees an Afro pick, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool; it’s one of those black fist ones! I don’t have an Afro pick.” And she was like, ‘Wait, what? You don’t have an Afro pick? This whole time?’” By then, Furman was in her early 20s and signed exclusively with Louis Vuitton, the house where she made history as the first Black woman to open their show for Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2018 runway collection.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Were Dressed for Holiday Parties
The end of November signals the unofficial beginning of the holiday season. With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas soon after, the holiday party circuit is about to ramp up—meaning it’s time for your best glitzy fashion to come out and play. Hollywood’s top stars certainly understood that this week: On the red carpets, they opted for glamorous dresses and suits that would be right at home at any festive bash.
Here Are the Eight Finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize
Australia’s Woolmark Company has announced the eight finalists for its prestigious International Woolmark Prize, one of fashion’s most storied competitions. The competing menswear and womenswear designers will have a chance to win a grand prize of AU$200,000 (around US$132,000), and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, which is valued at AU$100,000 (around US$66,000)—Lagerfeld won the top award in 1954.
