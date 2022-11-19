Browns Summit, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Browns Summit.
The Christ the King Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
Christ the King Catholic High School
Rosewood High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
2022 NCHSAA 1A Mens Soccer Championship
The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Weddington High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cardinal Gibbons High School
Weddington High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NCHSAA 4A Mens Soccer Championship
The Hickory High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on November 19, 2022, 11:30:00.
Hickory High School
Jacksonville High School
November 19, 2022
11:30:00
2022 NCHSAA 3A Mens Soccer Championship
