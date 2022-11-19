ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Bloomsburg, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The General McLane High School soccer team will have a game with Central Columbia High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

General McLane High School
Central Columbia High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Times Leader

West Side Central Catholic class of 1960 takes part in reunion with classes of 1958, 1959

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. West Side Central Catholic High School classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960 recently held a combined reunion at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Shown are the members of the class of 1960 that we were able to find. If anyone else would like to join in next year’s reunion, please notify Mary Lou Lampman Heffers at [email protected] or send a note to 578 Wesmoreland Ave., Kingston PA 18704. Shown from left are first row: Arleen Allen Paul, Eileen Truskey, Mary Lou Lampman Heffers, Joan Passarelli Gibbon, Frank James. Second row: Joyce Caccia Koptko, Monica Stuhko Mickiewicz, Felicia Gulla Pattan, Judith Michael Vanderpool, Mary Ann Laktasic Bellanca, Marion Mascelli Lamoreux, Arlene Devine James. Third row: Dick Cominsky, Tom Ford, Tom Sukoski, Myron Mickiewicz, Betsy Johnson Balonis. Bernard Kadish was the photographer.
KINGSTON, PA
wkok.com

Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported, Home Damaged

MILTON – A home was damaged by a fire in Milton. The two alarm blaze was called in around 10pm for the fire on Hepburn Street in Milton. Crews from Milton, Warrior Run, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, White Deer, and other companies responded. In a standby capacity, volunteers from Northumberland moved to Milton cover their stations while Milton crews battled the blaze.
MILTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton officials announce change in downtown parking garage rates

The hourly rate for parking in downtown Scranton's garages will be going down starting tomorrow. City officials say it will cost $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. It is currently $4 per hour. The rate for on-street and monthly parking remains the same. The reduced garage rate was negotiated through the Scranton Parking Authority and Community Develpment Properties which leases the parking system. Again, the new lower hourly garage rate begins tomorrow November 23, 2022.
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. There's no word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run

Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Drivers license & photo centers close

All driver license and photo centers across the state, including Harrisburg’s full-service center, will close Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver license and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Drivers License and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
HARRISBURG, PA
