Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Mechanicsburg.

The Central Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with General McLane High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Central Columbia High School
General McLane High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
2022 PIAA 2A Girls Soccer Championship

The Northwestern Lehigh High School soccer team will have a game with Lancaster Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Northwestern Lehigh High School
Lancaster Catholic High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
2022 PIAA 2A Boys Soccer Championship

The Pennridge High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Pennridge High School
Central Dauphin High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 PIAA 4A Girls Soccer Championship

Mountain View, CA
