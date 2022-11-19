Mechanicsburg, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Mechanicsburg.

The Central Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with General McLane High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00. Central Columbia High School General McLane High School November 19, 2022 07:00:00 2022 PIAA 2A Girls Soccer Championship

The Northwestern Lehigh High School soccer team will have a game with Lancaster Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. Northwestern Lehigh High School Lancaster Catholic High School November 19, 2022 10:00:00 2022 PIAA 2A Boys Soccer Championship