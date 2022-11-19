Mechanicsburg, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Mechanicsburg.
The Central Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with General McLane High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
Central Columbia High School
General McLane High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
2022 PIAA 2A Girls Soccer Championship
The Northwestern Lehigh High School soccer team will have a game with Lancaster Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Northwestern Lehigh High School
Lancaster Catholic High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
2022 PIAA 2A Boys Soccer Championship
The Pennridge High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Pennridge High School
Central Dauphin High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 PIAA 4A Girls Soccer Championship
