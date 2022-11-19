ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trojans rally for the crosstown rivalry game as Mura Masa, the Song Girls and others perform at Conquest

By Maisy White
uscannenbergmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Big Ten Breakdown: The good, the bad and the ugly

When USC announced it would be moving to the Big Ten in 2024, it was widely regarded as one of the biggest moves in NCAA history. Frequent readers of The Big Ten Breakdown are well versed in my opinions of why moving to the Big Ten is the best thing for the USC athletic department and school itself. However, I think it’s time we take a look at some of the negatives of the Trojans switching to a conference halfway across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC clinches NCAA Tournament spot with MPSF Championship victory

“Underdog” is not a word one usually uses to describe a team led by a 15-time NCAA champion coach. And yet, the Trojans embodied that word over the weekend, becoming the lowest tournament seed ever to win the MPSF Championship and stamping their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Playing Austin College, UCLA and Stanford, the Trojans never trailed for the entire weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Trojans head to the lost city of Atlantis for Thanksgiving hoops

After a rocky start, the 3-1 Trojans are headed to the Bahamas for the annual Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. This tournament consistently brings in some of the nation’s best teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament (with a consolation bracket) all while at the luxurious Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. With the Trojans dropping their first game of the season, some big wins this week would bolster their resume, so it’s time to take a look at some of USC’s possible opponents.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy