Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home — and now wants to be a doctor

A 10-year-old Missouri girl truly lived up to her name, Miracle Moore, when she helped her mom deliver a baby at home.

Viola Fair went into labor Oct. 22, three weeks before her due date, according to media reports . There was not enough time to get to the hospital, so Miracle picked up the phone and dialed 911, where an operator talked the tween through the birthing process.

She relayed the information to her mother over the course of the 10-minute call and successfully brought her new sister, Jayla, into the world.

Not only did Miracle gain a sibling that day, she also discovered that she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

She attended a ceremony Wednesday with the county dispatchers she telephoned and accepted a certificate for the bravery and courage she demonstrated.

KDSK

“I want to be a doctor,” Miracle said at the event, pointing at the uniformed paramedics, per TV news station KTVI . “I want to be that kind of doctor.”

Miracle added the best part of the entire experience was getting to be the first person who saw Jayla.

She even received praise from the operator, Scott Stranghoener, who talked her through the steps.

Miracle now wants to be a doctor. North County Fire & Rescue/Faceb

“She followed all of my instructions to a T,” Stranghoener told KPLR . “And … a few minutes later, we had another baby girl in the house.”

Miracle was recognized by the dispatchers for her bravery in helping her mom give birth. North County Fire & Rescue/Faceb

“It was definitely a miracle because once I had the baby, she came out, I couldn’t really grab her and pick her up, and then Miracle came and she wrapped her up in a towel,” Fair said of her daughter.

“She wiped her off and rubbed her back a little bit, so she could cry. So she was really helpful. I am very thankful,” Fair added.