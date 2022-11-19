ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuckey-Doak Middle Rallies For Win

The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

MOUNTAIN CITY — The Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys trailed most of the game but earned a critical comeback victory 42-41 at Johnson County on Thursday.

Shane Cook scored all three of his baskets in the fourth quarter, where Knox McAmis buried his second 3-pointer, Kaine Ricker scored and Jaime Hernandez hit two free throws.

The Black Knights trailed 24-19 at the half and 32-29 going to the fourth quarter before rallying.

Ricker went 4-of-6 at the foul line and led Chuckey-Doak with 10 points. Ryland Grindstaff hit an early 3-pointer and finished with nine points. McAmis and Hernandez both had eight, and Cook scored seven.

Carter Atwood hit from deep three times and led the Longhorns with 17 points.

