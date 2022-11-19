Chuckey-Doak Middle Rallies For Win
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys trailed most of the game but earned a critical comeback victory 42-41 at Johnson County on Thursday.
Shane Cook scored all three of his baskets in the fourth quarter, where Knox McAmis buried his second 3-pointer, Kaine Ricker scored and Jaime Hernandez hit two free throws.
The Black Knights trailed 24-19 at the half and 32-29 going to the fourth quarter before rallying.
Ricker went 4-of-6 at the foul line and led Chuckey-Doak with 10 points. Ryland Grindstaff hit an early 3-pointer and finished with nine points. McAmis and Hernandez both had eight, and Cook scored seven.
Carter Atwood hit from deep three times and led the Longhorns with 17 points.
Comments / 0