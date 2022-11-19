First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class

It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO