Westlake tops New Braunfels 45-14 for area playoff victory, 52nd consecutive win

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake leaned on its defense yet again to keep the New Braunfels Unicorns at bay in a 45-14 win in the area round for the Class 6A-Division I football playoffs Friday at Rattler Stadium.

It’s Westlake’s 52nd consecutive win and puts them in the regional round against San Benito from the Rio Grande Valley area. That game will be played at 2 p.m., Nov. 25 at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium.

Westlake running back Jack Kayser had a career night with four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Kayser had 241 total yards, and the Chaps rushed for 246 yards as a team.

“Every phase of our football team showed up, some more than others, but it was enough to get the win,” Westlake coach Tony Salazar said. “We showed out physicality running the football in the second half, and I think that was the biggest difference.”

New Braunfels gave Westlake all they could handle with a stout defensive effort, especially in the first half. Westlake scored on special teams with a Jaden Greathouse 39-yard punt return with 1:26 left in the first half, and then after a Colton Vasek strip-sack that Westlake recovered, the Chaps went to the bag of tricks and scored on a Paxton Land-to-Greathouse-to-Kayser double pass 20 seconds later. The trick play gave the Chaps a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Kayser scored the game’s opening marker with 4:16 left in the first quarter after Westlake had to punt on its first two possessions. Kayser rammed his way into the end zone from 5 yards out, and then added another 13-yard touchdown with 1:01 left in the frame.

New Braunfels cut the Westlake lead to a touchdown after sophomore quarterback Clayton Namkin threw a laser over the middle to Landon Marsh, who caught it in stride and scored from 31 yards with 4:25 left in the half.

Westlake scored a pair of touchdowns shortly thereafter on the Greathouse punt return and trick play, however, to stretch its lead out.

The Unicorns put another one in the end zone in the third quarter on a tremendous throw by Namkin and catch by Lance Beeghley. Namkin laid the ball out just far enough in front of Beeghley that he could lay out full extension and bring the ball in for a 40-yard touchdown.

Namkin, the team’s backup quarterback, was thrust into the starting lineup last week. A day before the Unicorns played their bi-district game against San Antonio Reagan, starting quarterback Leighton Adams was electrocuted and fell from a utility pole. He broke his back in several places and his ankle and suffered burns to his arms and legs. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical bills.

Game log

9:37 4Q: FIELD GOAL WESTLAKE – Carter Ege knocks a 25-yard kick through the uprights. Chaparrals 45, Unicorns 14

End 3Q: Chaparrals 42, Unicorns 14 . Kayser has been involved in five of Westlake’s six touchdowns and the Chaps are a quarter away from going to the regional championship and notching their 52nd consecutive win.

4:30 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – Kayser is in the end zone again. He carries on all seven plays of the drive and caps it off with a 2-yard score. It’s his fourth rushing touchdown of the game and fifth overall. PAT good. Chaparrals 42, Unicorns 14

6:44 3Q: TOUCHDOWN NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels wide receiver makes a diving catch in the end zone on the other end of a Clayton Namkin 40-yard pass. An incredible grab by Beeghley there and a perfect throw by Namkin. Chaparrals 35, Unicorns 14

7:09 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – It’s Kayser’s third rushing touchdown of the game, this one from three yards. PAT good. Chaparrals 35, Unicorns 7

11:07 3Q: New Braunfels can’t convert a 60-yard pass play into points as the drive stalls out. Westlake stops the Unicorns for a turnover on downs and Westlake takes over deep in their own territory.

Halftime: Chaparrals 28, Unicorns 7 . New Braunfels has a field goal blocked and the ball squirts around before a pile of humanity falls on it. New Braunfels will get the ball to start the second half.

0:07 2Q : Redding picks off Land again on a pass well high of its intended target. Redding returns the interception down to the Westlake 35-yard line.

1:06 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – After Colton Vasek gets a strip-sack and Westlake recovers the fumble, the Chaps didn’t waste any time scoring another touchdown. Head coach Tony Salazar dips into the bag of tricks and it’s the double pass, Land to Greathouse and then Greathouse to Kayser for a 23-yard touchdown. Wow. Chaparrals 28, Unicorns 7

1:26 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – New Braunfels has to punt from the shadow of its own end zone, and that means trouble when you’re kicking to Greathouse. Greathouse takes the punt straight up the gut of the Unicorns’ coverage team for a 39-yard return touchdown. It’s his fifth punt return score of the season and second in the playoffs. PAT good. Chaparrals 21, Unicorns 7

4:25 2Q: TOUCHDOWN NEW BRAUNFELS – The Unicorns turn the big special teams play into points. Namkin throws a laser over the middle for Landon Marsh, and then Marsh takes it the distance for a 31-yard touchdown. PAT good. Chaparrals 14, Unicorns 7.

5:52 2Q : New Braunfels gets a break after a punt glances off a Westlake player, and then the Unicorns come up with the live ball after a scramble to recover it. New Braunfels takes over on Westlake’s 26-yard line.

8:58 2Q : Westlake’s Paxton Land throws his first interception of the season after New Braunfels safety Jacob Redding steps in front of a pass. The Unicorns take over on their own 18.

9:39 2Q : On 3rd-and-21, Westlake’s Paxton Land lets one go toward Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse, and he goes up between two defenders and hauls it in on the sidelines for a 23-yard gain and a first down. Holy smokes, what a catch!

End 1Q: Chaparrals 14, Unicorns 0 . The Chaps’ special teams came through and gave the offense a short field on their second scoring drive, but so far, the Chaps have really had to work for their points.

1:01 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – It’s Kayser again. On 3rd-and-3, Kayser gets the edge off a couple of good blocks and then turns the corner for a 13-yard score. PAT good. Chaparrals 14, Unicorns 0

2:11 1Q : A low snap on the punt for New Braunfels leads to Westlake’s Keaton Kubecka blocking it, and the Chaps take over deep in Unicorn territory on the 20. It’s Kubecka’s third blocked punt of the season.

4:16 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – Kayser puts his pads down and rumbles 5 yards for a touchdown. It’s his 20th rushing touchdown of the season. PAT good. Chaparrals 7, Unicorns 0

5:47 1Q: New Braunfels tried a 51-yard field goal but it’s well short and the Chaps will take over on their own 34

7:38 1Q: Haven’t seen this very often this season — Westlake having to punt on two consecutive possessions. The Unicorns take over at midfield, and their defense is for real. Let’s see how the Chaps adjust to it.

8 : 34 1Q : New Braunfels can’t turn the defensive stand into any points and they have to punt, Westlake gets hit for holding on the punt return and the Chaps start the drive on their own 13

10:09 1Q: New Braunfels stuffed Westlake’s Jack Kayser on 4th-and-short to turn the Chaps away on their first drive of the game. The Unicorns take over on their own 38.

12:00 1Q : Westlake received the opening kickoff and Jaden Greathouse returned it for about 10 yards. The Chaps start their first drive from their own 33.

