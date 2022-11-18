ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 12

Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 12. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
TENNESSEE STATE
KENS 5

'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 11 | Peacock and Williamson NFL Show

LOS ANGELES — We're onto Week 11 in the NFL and it should be a good one. We have some high interest matchups this week headlined by Cowboys-Vikings and Chiefs-Chargers, among others!. All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy