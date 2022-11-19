Read full article on original website
Olpasiran significantly reduces lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease
1. Olpasiran significantly and substantially reduced lipoprotein(a) concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. 2. Olpasiran reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Elevated lipoprotein(a) concentrations have been associated with an increased...
Accuracy and clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools uncertain in primary care settings – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Positive airway pressure was associated with a significant improvement in Epworth sleepiness scale score (ESS) from baseline, sleep-related quality of life (QoL), and general health-related QoL, compared with inactive control. 2. The use of mandibular advancement devices was associated with a significantly larger ESS score change when compared with...
Early mobilization after ICU mechanical ventilation does not improve survival
1. Early mobilization of patients after mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit (ICU) did not result in an improvement in the number of days alive and out of the hospital. 2. Early mobilization was associated with more adverse events than routine care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Higher doses of vitamin K at birth may decrease vitamin K deficiency in very preterm infants
1. In a randomized controlled trial comparing prophylactic vitamin K doses in 75 very preterm or very low birthweight infants, those receiving 1 mg intramuscular vitamin K at birth had significantly lower rates of vitamin K deficiency 28 days than those receiving 0.3 mg. 2. No significant difference was found...
Very low-fat diet may be associated with increased glaucoma risk
1. In a secondary analysis of a large, randomized low-fat dietary modification trial in middle-aged women, there was no significant difference in primary open-angle glaucoma incidence between the low-fat diet and control groups. 2. Subjects within the dietary modification trial in the lowest quartile of fat consumption had significantly higher...
2 Minute Medicine Rewind November 21, 2022
1. Following COVID-19 infection with associated olfactory dysfunction, this randomized trial found no difference between a 10-day course of oral prednisolone and placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Olfactory disorders are a common feature in COVID-19 patients, occurring in approximately two in three patients. Most patients recover within 4 weeks,...
