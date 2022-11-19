ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Wanted fugitive tries to strike officer with vehicle at Duck Arcade in Rowan County

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMlUO_0jGPkPmG00

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wanted fugitive has been taken into custody after attempting to strike an NC Dept. of Public Safety officer with his vehicle at Duck Arcade, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO said David Lee Winecoff, 34, was wanted for an incident that took place on Oct. 21, 2022.

Members of the NC Dept. of Public Safety were able to locate Winecoff and tried to take him into custody on a probation violation.

Officers got out of their patrol vehicles and gave multiple commands for Winecoff to get out of his truck, the RCSO said.

Winecoff reportedly refused, put his truck into gear, aimed his vehicle in the direction of one of the officers, and tried to hit the officer with his truck while driving away from the scene. The ordeal happened at the Duck Arcade located at 1012 Mooresville Road.

MYSTERY IN MEXICO: FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo

Warrants were then issued on Winecoff for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Nov. 6, 2022, Winecoff was located at his home by members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office CAT Team. He was taken into custody and eventually issued a $350,000 secured bond.

Authorities said two others, Miranda Dillard Head, 39, and Timothy Lee Loflin, 42, were both charged with accessory after the fact in connection to this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avB5x_0jGPkPmG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3gX7_0jGPkPmG00
Miranda Dillard Head (left) Timothy Lee Loflin (right)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
Queen City News

22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
ELKIN, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County woman admits to shooting husband, now hospitalized, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left an Iron Station man hospitalized in critical condition. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the incident at the residence shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting person, Nichole Loraine Chandler, 43, reportedly told county telecommunicators that she shot her husband.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC
wakg.com

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
860wacb.com

Fatal Hit And Run Confirmed In Wilkes County

NORTH WILKSBORO – On Thursday, November 17, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal hit-and-run collision in Wilkes County on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A 2018 Honda Civic was traveling south on NC 18 and collided with a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Car drives through North Carolina gun store in robbery

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store. The break-in occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday, and when police arrived they found that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store. They are searching for three suspects at […]
LEXINGTON, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy