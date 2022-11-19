Read full article on original website
California candidates, measures succeeded more – or failed harder – in Napa County
The people of the Napa Valley have decided who their county and city leaders will be for the next four years. But who did they decide should represent them in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.?. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Across this year’s election slate of candidates...
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
Deleted emails of former North Dakota AG gone amid $2M budget overrun
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office,...
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.
Most popular baby names for girls in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Region lawmakers have high hopes, big jobs at start of Indiana General Assembly
The marble-walled Indiana Senate chamber in Indianapolis with its bright lights and big leather chairs is miles away, literally and decoratively, from the comparatively simple meeting room in Crown Point that the Lake County Council calls home. But after taking a moment to savor his new environment during the ceremonial...
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
'This Is Bliss.' New book looks at small-town Idaho
BLISS — When Jon Horvath saw a highway sign pointing in the direction of Bliss, he followed it. The Wisconsin-based photographer was in need of some bliss, a little happiness, after an end of a relationship in late summer of 2013 and was going through a self-described “restart” as he found himself on a road trip cutting through southern Idaho.
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
Gorman completes state association government academy
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials, including Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey. The academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members,...
Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law
Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters Friday, Nov. 18 to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys
Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case
(The Center Square) – A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on the apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months in prison.
SPSO: SNAP recipients report cards compromised
MANY, La. -- Some Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) verified the complaints, Mitchell said. It appears the benefits of some of the local victims' cards were used at grocery stores in Texas. Many Police...
