ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonewall, LA

Stonewall, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Stonewall.

The Natchitoches Central High School soccer team will have a game with North DeSoto High School on November 19, 2022, 12:45:00.

Natchitoches Central High School
North DeSoto High School
November 19, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Union Parish High School soccer team will have a game with North DeSoto High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Union Parish High School
North DeSoto High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Delgado falls to Bossier in 95-94 overtime loss

Delgado fell to Bossier in a 95-94 overtime loss Monday in the Decari Markray Classic in Shreveport. Bossier tied the game on a layup with two seconds left in regulation before the Cavaliers edged the Dolphins in overtime. Bennie Amos and Keyon Giroir had 21 points while Devin Lewis had...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
GILMER, TX
hopeprescott.com

Former Hope Resident Introduces the Cox Family at Minden, LA Lions Meeting

Former Hope resident Tracy Campbell introduced the Cox Family last Thursday at the Minden, LA Lions Club meeting Campbell, a former UAHT staffer in the 90’s and early 2000’s is now a financial planner and resident of Minden. Original Cox Family member Sidney Cox performed with his daughters in a variety of Bluegrass/Gospel songs. The crowd responded with a standing ovation. Campbell arranged the concert for the club. Campbell is shown at left and to the right of the Cox Family is Minden Mayor Tommy Davis.
MINDEN, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield's Trey Starks with the 99-yard pick six

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. LSP releases Derrick Kittling traffic stop body camera footage. Season Recap: NSU Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio joins Sportsnite. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004. RPSO bodycam footage...
WINNFIELD, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police searching for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Firefighters Battle Weekend Blaze

Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street at 11:47 pm Sunday (11/20/22) for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk. There were no evacuations required.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
NATCHEZ, LA
K945

Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
BOSSIER CITY, LA
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
livelocalmagazines.com

Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights

Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and holds the title of the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. It also has the longest-running Christmas Festival in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

The start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is looking wet!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread rain will arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to start. More rain is expected on Black Friday, but by the weekend showers will be on the decrease. Despite the rain, temperatures will be a little milder than they were at the end of last week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy