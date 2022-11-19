ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander Named 2022 MLB Comeback Players of the Year

Two of baseball's biggest stars put together tremendous bounce-back seasons in 2022. St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander were named the National League and American League Comeback Players of the Year, respectively, on Tuesday. Pujols, 42, became the third Cardinals player to win the...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

The Perfect Fit for Biggest Names of 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class

It's that time of year again. Sure, Thanksgiving is this week and Christmas is just a month away. But we're talking about MLB free agency, where some of baseball's best players could wear uniforms when we next see them play. This is another impressive free-agent class, even more so than...
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest from SF in Free Agency

The San Francisco Giants have "checked in" with free-agent outfielders Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. Slusser added the Giants are hopeful of landing American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge and broadly want to add two outfielders, a middle infielder and a starting pitcher this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

SI: Rangers' Corey Seager Will Benefit Most from MLB Rule Change on Infield Shifts

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is viewed as the player who could benefit the most from MLB's ban on infield shifts beginning in 2023. Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated provided detailed analysis of the upcoming change Monday, noting no hitter in the league had more hard-hit ground-ball outs into the shift (71) than the Rangers infielder last season.
Bleacher Report

NFLPA Files Grievance, Alleges NFL Colludes with Teams to Avoid Guaranteed Contracts

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance alleging the league and its teams are colluding to avoid offering fully guaranteed contracts to players. An NFL memo obtained by Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic informed teams of the filing in October, stating the NFLPA expected "fully-guaranteed contracts would now become the competition driven norm for the top players in the League, including quarterbacks, negotiating new contracts" in wake of the fully guaranteed deal signed by Deshaun Watson in March.
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Melvin Gordon III Waived by Broncos; Had 5 Fumbles in 10 Games

The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move and added that "Gordon's fumbles proved too much" this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has run for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries but fumbled the ball five times in...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality

With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Bleacher Report

Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push

The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. While a jam-packed Thanksgiving week slate will bring more clarity, it’s readily apparent which teams still have a chance of making it to the postseason and which are already looking forward to next year. More teams will soon join...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers

Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

3 Trade Targets for Warriors to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up

Last season, the Golden State Warriors struck a masterful balance between pushing for—and eventually capturing—an NBA title and developing some young players for the future. This time around, though, they're learning why so few teams attempt—and even fewer succeed with—a two-timeline approach with their roster. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy