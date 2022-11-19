Read full article on original website
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Who Will Sign Carlos Rodon? 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon declined the qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, making the 29-year-old pitcher a free agent. Where might Rodon sign, if he were to leave San Francisco? Here are seven potential free agent destinations.
Bleacher Report
Hunter Renfroe Reportedly Traded to Angels; Brewers Receive Janson Junk, Prospects
Veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe will have a new home for the 2023 season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 30-year-old was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Brewers received pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris in return. The Brewers had...
Bleacher Report
Former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger Not Seeking Multiyear Contract in FA, Boras Says
Cody Bellinger is set to test free agency for the first time in his six-year career, but the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder doesn't appear to be seeking a long-term deal. Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the 27-year-old doesn't want to be tied to...
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander Named 2022 MLB Comeback Players of the Year
Two of baseball's biggest stars put together tremendous bounce-back seasons in 2022. St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander were named the National League and American League Comeback Players of the Year, respectively, on Tuesday. Pujols, 42, became the third Cardinals player to win the...
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Bleacher Report
The Perfect Fit for Biggest Names of 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class
It's that time of year again. Sure, Thanksgiving is this week and Christmas is just a month away. But we're talking about MLB free agency, where some of baseball's best players could wear uniforms when we next see them play. This is another impressive free-agent class, even more so than...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest from SF in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have "checked in" with free-agent outfielders Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. Slusser added the Giants are hopeful of landing American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge and broadly want to add two outfielders, a middle infielder and a starting pitcher this offseason.
Bleacher Report
SI: Rangers' Corey Seager Will Benefit Most from MLB Rule Change on Infield Shifts
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is viewed as the player who could benefit the most from MLB's ban on infield shifts beginning in 2023. Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated provided detailed analysis of the upcoming change Monday, noting no hitter in the league had more hard-hit ground-ball outs into the shift (71) than the Rangers infielder last season.
Bleacher Report
NFLPA Files Grievance, Alleges NFL Colludes with Teams to Avoid Guaranteed Contracts
The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance alleging the league and its teams are colluding to avoid offering fully guaranteed contracts to players. An NFL memo obtained by Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic informed teams of the filing in October, stating the NFLPA expected "fully-guaranteed contracts would now become the competition driven norm for the top players in the League, including quarterbacks, negotiating new contracts" in wake of the fully guaranteed deal signed by Deshaun Watson in March.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon III Waived by Broncos; Had 5 Fumbles in 10 Games
The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move and added that "Gordon's fumbles proved too much" this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has run for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries but fumbled the ball five times in...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Not the Subject of Any Active Trade Talks
Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain with the Sacramento Kings for the immediate future. According to James Ham of ESPN 1320, the Kings are not actively discussing any trades involving the forward and are instead "focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality
With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push
The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. While a jam-packed Thanksgiving week slate will bring more clarity, it’s readily apparent which teams still have a chance of making it to the postseason and which are already looking forward to next year. More teams will soon join...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?
Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers
Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
Bleacher Report
3 Trade Targets for Warriors to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up
Last season, the Golden State Warriors struck a masterful balance between pushing for—and eventually capturing—an NBA title and developing some young players for the future. This time around, though, they're learning why so few teams attempt—and even fewer succeed with—a two-timeline approach with their roster. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 12
The second half of the 2022 NFL season is heating up, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Here's a look at where things stand as we turn the page to Week 12, as well as matchups to keep an eye on. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1 2....
