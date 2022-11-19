Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Russia, Myanmar Only States to Use Landmines in 2022, Report Says
London — Russia and Myanmar are the only two countries to have used antipersonnel mines this year, according to the latestannual report from the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). Neither country is among the 164 states that are party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. The ICBL is...
Voice of America
Another Major Turkish Military Ground Incursion Very Likely Amid Rising Tensions in Syria Experts Say
The uptick in tension between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish militants could result in a new ground operation by Ankara, experts said, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows more comprehensive military action amid the rising nationalist sentiment in the country with elections six months away. Two people were killed and 10...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 22
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 12:05 p.m.: Russia plans to spend nearly a third of next year’s budget on defense and domestic security while slashing funding for schools, hospitals and roads as it diverts cash to support its military campaign in Ukraine.
Voice of America
US Seeks International Condemnation of North Korean Missile Launch at UN
United Nations — The United States is seeking international condemnation at the United Nations Security Council of North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. “We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda...
Voice of America
WHO Warns of 'Life-Threatening' Winter in Ukraine
Ukraine urged residents in the capital and other areas of the country to limit electricity use as it tries to repair damage to the power grid from Russian strikes while the World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a "life-threatening" winter. "This winter will be about survival," said...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Details Emerge On The Harsh Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner’s Imprisoned
Details Emerge On The Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner's Imprisoned
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
Voice of America
G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches
Rome — The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
Voice of America
Ukraine Security Service Raids Kyiv Monastery Linked to Russian Orthodox Church
Ukraine's security service said Tuesday it carried out a raid at a historic Russian Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv in order to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services." The highly unusual raid took place at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, after a priest spoke...
Voice of America
Shelling Renews Safety Concerns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it planned to carry out inspections Monday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after two days of shelling in the area renewed concerns about the potential disaster at the site. The latest round of attacks near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant included what...
Voice of America
UN Security Council to Meet on North Korea Missiles
The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss North Korea Monday, days after the latest North Korean launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Friday’s launch was widely condemned, including by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called on North Korea to halt any provocative acts. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
Voice of America
Attack on Philippines Would Invoke US Mutual Defense, Says Harris in Signal to China
Jakarta — Visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Monday reiterated the U.S. commitment to the Philippines, one of Washington’s oldest allies in a region where China is expanding its diplomatic and economic clout. “We stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to...
Voice of America
US Accuses Russia of 'Systemic' War Crimes
A senior U.S. diplomat this week accused the Russian forces invading Ukraine of "systemic" war crimes, saying that abuses are taking place at a scale that suggests leaders in the highest levels of the Kremlin know about and support them. Russia claimed the allegation was not supported with evidence and...
Voice of America
Iran's Turmoil Reflected in Contrasting Behaviors of Iranian Fans at England Match
WASHINGTON/DOHA — On day two of the World Cup in Qatar, Iran’s turmoil from a two-month long protest movement against Islamist rule was apparent among Iranian fans in the stadium as their men’s football team slumped to a 6-2 loss to England. A VOA Persian reporter who...
Voice of America
Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m....
Voice of America
What Did UN Climate Negotiators Agree to in Egypt?
Countries closed the United Nations’ COP27 climate meeting on Sunday with a deal to establish a fund to help poor countries suffering weather disasters. The agreement said that poor countries, with limited money, are most affected by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms. It established a committee to set up a fund to help deal with bad weather events.
Voice of America
Spain to Repatriate Wives, Children of IS Fighters From Syria
Madrid, Spain — Spain has decided to repatriate several Spanish wives and children of Islamic State fighters from jihadist detention camps in Syria, the government said Monday. The return of relatives of captured or killed jihadist fighters from Syria and Iraq has been a thorny issue for European countries...
Comments / 0