Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
WDAM-TV
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system.
WLBT
Council approves $8 million for filter rehab at Curtis; questions need for contract in wake of EPA order
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With what could be a federal takeover of Jackson’s water system on the horizon, the city is moving forward with several projects designed to improve its water treatment plants. On Tuesday, the council approved millions of dollars in contracts for the O.B. Curtis and J.H....
Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to see pay raises
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office can expect a pay raise soon. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the new pay scale in a 5-0 vote. Deputies will now earn $40,000, sergeants will earn $45,000 and lieutenants will earn $53,000. For some employees, the raise will mean an […]
mageenews.com
Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
WLBT
Jackson councilman worries EPA/DOJ agreed order could hurt ratepayers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson city councilman is raising concerns that the recent order hammered out by the city and the federal government will have a negative impact on Jackson’s water ratepayers. “I’m concerned that the citizens - elderly citizens, young families who receive water bills that are...
mississippifreepress.org
Judge: Children No Longer Shackled’ in Courtroom, Touts ‘Transformative Change’
JACKSON, Miss.—Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks’ first juvenile-delinquency case in July 2020 involved a 12-year-old girl who came into her courtroom in shackles that summer. “She sat at the witness table in front of the bench alone,” Hicks recalled as she addressed a captive audience at an event held on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center.
WAPT
Protesters call for more state resources to fix Jackson's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — A push is on for more state resources to fixJackson's water crisis. Protesters with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and the Poor People's Campaign stood outside the State Capitol holding up signs Monday calling on the state to provide things like home water filtering devices and water stations for Jackson schools.
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, November 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A father and son have been indicted after allegedly shooting at...
WLBT
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to a Hinds County election grant embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts. On Monday, Cedric Cornelius entered his plea in Hinds County Circuit Court. He faces up to 40 years behind bars and $60,000 in fines and will be...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
WLBT
Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Canton city officials and the former city engineer have been indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges. Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Rudolph M. “Rudy” Warnock, Jr. in the bribery scheme. According to court documents,...
WLBT
Sleep Out for the Homeless continues at Pittman Park in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homelessness continues to be a big problem in the state and in there Capital City. That’s why on Tuesday, Mississippi Move and other organizations teamed up to help raise awareness about this issue. At Pittman Park, formerly known as Poindexter Park, the 8th annual Sleep...
Jackson Free Press
Moving Forward in Jackson
JACKSON — Development often happens in fits and starts in Jackson, but fall 2018 should see a lot of bulldozers and hard hats around town. The Greater Belhaven Foundation recently announced plans to construct a new Belhaven Town Center beginning in fall 2018. The center will be a mixed-use residential and commercial building on Manship Street. David Turner, owner of David Turner Companies (147 Republic St., Madison), is heading up the construction.
WLBT
MHP begins holiday travel enforcement period Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Thanksgiving Holiday Law Enforcement Blitz tomorrow, looking to promote safety on the roads. During the Thanksgiving Enforcement period last year, MHP investigated 195 crashes with five fatalities. They also made 158 DUI arrests. MHP admits last year’s statistics are disturbing, so state troopers plan to be out in full force over the next couple of days to crack down on people not following the rules of the road.
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WLBT
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
