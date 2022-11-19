ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale.

The Palmetto Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Palmetto Ridge High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Palmetto Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Palmetto Ridge High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

FAU Receives $7.5 Million Gift to Name Arena

Eleanor R. Baldwin has made a $7.5 million gift commitment to Florida Atlantic University Athletics. In recognition of the gift and following recent approval by the Board of Trustees, FAU’s basketball and volleyball facility will now be known as the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. “I am so proud of...
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Blanche Ely moves to 10-0 with playoff win over Dillard, plays next game Friday

Pompano Beach – Blanche Ely football coach Michael Bailey has the Tigers in uncharted waters following a hard-fought, 19-14 win over rival Dillard on Saturday. Undefeated Blanche Ely (10-0), won their lone state championship 20 years ago under Steve Davis and is still alive in the postseason. They will face their toughest competition this year when they travel Friday to take on St. Thomas, the nation’s No. 8 ranked team.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Unusual late November rainfall impacts iconic Broward business

DAVIE -The owner of an iconic Broward business says he cannot recall the last time he saw this amount of rain in such a short period this time of year.Both Roth, who has run New River Groves at 5660 Griffin Road for more than 50 years, says the grove where his 300 Mango Trees are was flooded after more than two inches of rain in two days and there was also flooding on Sunday inside his office that sits just off Griffin Road and near a canal.Roth told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Last night I didn't think the rain would stop....
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in North Ft Lauderdale

Huey Magoo's opened a store Monday in North Lauderdale, Florida, marking its 37th location, according to a company press release. The 2,000-square-foot end-cap restaurant is the fourth of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise, Coral Springs and Oakland Park, that Huey Magoo's franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. Other target areas include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

5 places to get a great Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out?. Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. Why it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186...
MIAMI, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Greater Fort Lauderdale sees a continued uptick in tourism

November 2022 — Visitors continued to favor Florida for their getaways in the third quarter of 2022, boosting overall tourism in the state, with the Greater Fort Lauderdale region among the popular destinations, according to newly released figures by Visit Florida, although international arrivals remained below pre-pandemic numbers. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect

Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State of the market: It’s taking almost twice as long for homes to sell in South Florida

Homes are staying on the market longer than they were a year ago, another sign that the market is normalizing. Not only are homes taking longer to sell, but sales overall have declined at least 20% when compared to a year ago, as buyers grapple with rising interest rates and sellers slowly come to grips with the reality of the end of the pandemic housing boom. “Buyers have come to realize that ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy