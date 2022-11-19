Fort Walton Beach, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Walton Beach.
The Leon High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Leon High School
Choctawhatchee High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Leon High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Leon High School
Choctawhatchee High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
