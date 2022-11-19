Read full article on original website
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
Bird not seen for 140 years captured on camera
An elusive bird has been photographed on an island of Papua New Guinea, the first documentation of the animal since 1882. The black-naped pheasant-pigeon was photographed for the first time in 140 years with a remote camera trap set up by a research team conducting a search of lost birds.
Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub speaks out: "I needed to save my family"
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Fierro served four tours in Iran and Afghanistan. The story has been corrected to clarify that Fierro served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in the...
A fisherman caught a massive goldfish-like carp weighing 67.4 pounds. It's named "The Carrot"
A fisherman from the U.K. caught a massive carp that looked like an irregularly sized goldfish in a lake in France earlier this month. The bright orange fish weighed in at 67.4 lbs and was appropriately named The Carrot, according to Bluewater Lakes, which manages a lake in the Champagne region.
The number of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a crisis. One artist is working to honor hundreds of victims.
Indigenous artist Tristen Jenni has created at least 207 portraits memorializing missing and murdered Native people over the last two years. Indigenous people across the U.S. and Canada are disproportionately murdered or go missing, known by advocates as the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Peoples crisis, or MMIP. Jenni, who is...
Worker at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant calls Russian forces "reckless"
One of the workers being held hostage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant calls the Russian forces who control it “reckless and stupid.” While he has no evidence of a dirty bomb, he exclusively told CBS News, “they are certainly preparing something.”
11/20/2022: The Most Dangerous Place in the World, The Panini Sticker Phenomenon, Wild Horses
IAEA head on preventing a nuclear disaster in Ukraine and around the world; The worldwide phenomenon of Panini stickers; A state prison rehabilitating inmates by training wild horses.
Iran expands uranium enrichment program
Iran appears to be stepping up its nuclear enrichment program and getting closer to building its first atomic bomb. Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian journalist and host of "The Iran Podcast," speaks to CBS News about these developments.
