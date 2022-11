Congratulations to Captain Ron Bowling Jr who graduated from the National Public Safety Innovation Academy (NIA) this past week. NIA is an eight-week executive-level academy for law enforcement and correctional staff pursuing future command positions within their agencies developed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office The program offers an innovative alternative to traditional leadership training because it is always evolving and takes into consideration technologies, methodologies and future trends. The renowned subject matter experts addressed many of the leadership challenges facing today’s public safety professionals as well discussed what to expect in the future.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO