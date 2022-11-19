Baltimore, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Baltimore.
The South Carroll High School soccer team will have a game with Fallston High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
South Carroll High School
Fallston High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
2022 MPSSAA 1A Girls Soccer Championship
The Fallston High School soccer team will have a game with Brunswick High School on November 19, 2022, 11:30:00.
Fallston High School
Brunswick High School
November 19, 2022
11:30:00
2022 MPSSAA 1A Boys Soccer Championship
The Quince Orchard High School soccer team will have a game with Walt Whitman High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Quince Orchard High School
Walt Whitman High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MPSSAA 4A Girls Soccer Championship
