Read full article on original website
MB91
4d ago
That's halarious... they're going to pretend like the security officers did this on their own volition... Nope! they were told to dump her there. They were following orders. Glad this was caught on camera. Shame on Valley Hospital!
Reply
4
Sara Magallanes
4d ago
The security guards should be fired for their horrific behavior! she is a human being and should be treated just like the rest of the human beings being cared for in that building regardless of her housing situation!! her life matters just as much as everyone else's does in this world!!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Valley Hospital 'complied with all legal options' treating abandoned patient, new comment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valley Hospital said it complied with all legal obligations in the treatment of a patient that their security officers abandoned on the sidewalk across the street from the hospital, as captured on a News 3 camera. The video shows a woman with a walker being...
news3lv.com
Elected leaders say News 3 video verifies patient dumping in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two elected leaders speak out Monday after a News 3 camera rolled on a woman being taken by security from a Las Vegas for-profit hospital last week and left abandoned across the street at UMC, the public hospital owned and operated by Clark County. "I...
news3lv.com
Annual Turkey in the Crosswalk continues to raise pedestrian safety awareness around town
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One annual event hopes to continue raising awareness at dangerous valley intersections during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) traffic division, along with several other agencies, flocked to the intersection of Charleston Blvd and 11th Street, which has been closely monitored since the first ever 'Turkey in the Crosswalk' happened a dozen years ago.
news3lv.com
MindFuel in Motion shares tips on taking care of mental health during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays can be a very stressful time, so how can we take better care of ourselves?. Leticia Escamilla, creator of MindFuel in Motion, joined us to share some tips for building up your "mental fitness."
news3lv.com
Las Vegas LGBTQ community hold vigil for victims of Colorado mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people of the LGBTQ community and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives during a mass shooting in Colorado. The ceremony took place at “The Center,” one of several LGBTQ community centers in Southern Nevada.
Majority of nearly 300 dogs seized from unlicensed facility outside Las Vegas euthanized, others flown to specialty center
rly 200 dogs seized as part of a massive animal abuse investigation have died or were euthanized due to their condition, animal welfare advocates confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.
Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather for World Remembrance Day
Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost and those who survived for World Remembrance Day.
news3lv.com
3 people transported after three-vehicle crash near Washington, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 12:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of MLK Boulevard, just north of Washington Avenue, said Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Henderson officials find intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck
Henderson police and fire departments responded to a stabbing incident where they found an intoxicated female and a man with stab wounds at the scene.
Las Vegas mother accused of driving drunk with kids in car crashed into vehicle that stopped for school bus, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car before she crashed into another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus, according to an arrest report. Kara Johnson, 44, is facing several charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and child abuse or […]
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of Las Vegas families receive Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Salvation Army
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday the Salvation Army treated approximately 200 families to a Thanksgiving meal. Families were able to drive through and pick up a box with a turkey and sides. Officials from the organization said it’s important to help people in need during the holiday season.
Three people accused of holding teen girl captive ask for same lawyer
Police say the teen's mother and grandmother were arrested for felony child abuse and false imprisonment. A third person in the case was also arrested.
news3lv.com
Project Homeless Connect returns for 2022 to help low income, homeless community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nearly 14,000 people will experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year, a slight increase from last year, according to Help Hope Home. The community helped those in need on Tuesday with Project Homeless Connect, which provides valuable resources all for free. News 3 was told...
Another inmate walks away from local transitional housing facility
Law enforcement are looking for a man who walked away from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility. 32-year-old Ashley Daniels was deemed missing from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing after failing to return from work on Sunday.
news3lv.com
Founders Coffee giving drink benefiting VA Southern Nevada Fisher House
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Veterans Day may have passed, but Founders Coffee is giving back all month long through its 'giving drink' program. This month, it will benefit the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House. Joining us now with more from founders is Suzi Neuman and from Fischer House is...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that the accident happened on MLK Boulevard’s 1200 block, north of Washington Avenue at around 12:56 p.m. Authorities confirmed that 3 vehicles were involved in the...
Retired Henderson police chief passes away
Retired Henderson Police Chief Michael Mayberry who served as the chief from 1999 to 2005 has passed away.
news3lv.com
Healthy Thanksgiving treats for our four-legged family members
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is only a couple of days away, and it's a time for all of us to come together, including our pets, but not everything we may have on that table is good for them. Joining us now with a pup-friendly Thanksgiving treat is the...
Deadly MGM Grand fire changed worldwide safety standards
It was 42 years ago when fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people and injuring more than 600. That tragedy led to sweeping safety changes stretching beyond the Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com
Firefighters highlight dangers of deep frying turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Firefighters with the City of Las Vegas showed off what can happen if the proper safety precautions aren't taken while deep-frying a turkey. The city and other organizations like the Red Cross held their annual deep fry turkey demonstrations Monday morning, highlighting the dangers of preparing the popular Thanksgiving dish.
Comments / 16