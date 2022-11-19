ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 16

MB91
4d ago

That's halarious... they're going to pretend like the security officers did this on their own volition... Nope! they were told to dump her there. They were following orders. Glad this was caught on camera. Shame on Valley Hospital!

Sara Magallanes
4d ago

The security guards should be fired for their horrific behavior! she is a human being and should be treated just like the rest of the human beings being cared for in that building regardless of her housing situation!! her life matters just as much as everyone else's does in this world!!

