Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hattiesburg.

The Magee High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Magee High School
North Forrest High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Magee High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.

Magee High School
North Forrest High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

