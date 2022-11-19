Hattiesburg, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hattiesburg.
The Magee High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
Magee High School
North Forrest High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Magee High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.
Magee High School
North Forrest High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
