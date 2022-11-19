ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Biloxi.

The Pass Christian High School soccer team will have a game with D'Iberville High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Pass Christian High School
D'Iberville High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Resurrection Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Vancleave High School on November 19, 2022, 08:15:00.

Resurrection Catholic High School
Vancleave High School
November 19, 2022
08:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Captain Shreve High School soccer team will have a game with Biloxi High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Captain Shreve High School
Biloxi High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Resurrection Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with D'Iberville High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00.

Resurrection Catholic High School
D'Iberville High School
November 19, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

WLOX

Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Trinity United Methodist Church came together for their annual Thanksgiving Service. This is a partnership that lasted for 60 years between the two churches. “Since our beginning we have really been an outreach to the community and I think it’s important...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
BROOKLYN, MS
WLOX

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work

A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Gautier wreck leaves one person dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
BILOXI, MS
