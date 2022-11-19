Biloxi, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Biloxi.
The Pass Christian High School soccer team will have a game with D'Iberville High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
Pass Christian High School
D'Iberville High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Resurrection Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Vancleave High School on November 19, 2022, 08:15:00.
Resurrection Catholic High School
Vancleave High School
November 19, 2022
08:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Captain Shreve High School soccer team will have a game with Biloxi High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Captain Shreve High School
Biloxi High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Resurrection Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with D'Iberville High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
Resurrection Catholic High School
D'Iberville High School
November 19, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
