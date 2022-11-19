Englewood, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, the Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon. The restaurant’s menu consists of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

ESTERO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO