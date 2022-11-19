ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9-year-old Jacksonville boy located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Windy Hills

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Windy Hills area on Monday. JFRD said it was an electrical fire and that it also damaged the home next door. No one was hurt. News4JAX is working to learn more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash, FHP says

A man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 74-year-old man was driving an SUV south on Interstate 75 at mile marker 432 in the inside lane when he hit a pedestrian who had walked into the inside lane, troopers said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

