Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
Community will come together Saturday to remember victims of Club Q shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community members will come together on Saturday to remember the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds. Paige Mahogany Parks is asking community members to come out and honor the...
News4Jax.com
Springfield resident spots man fitting description of person sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within the past several nights, someone fitting the description of a man that residents believe has killed multiple neighborhood cats, has reportedly been seen attempting to lure more cats. On Tuesday, JSO said they have identified a person of interest and are actively pursuing the case....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police shoot, kill rifle-wielding man suspected in murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police said was in possession of a rifle was shot and killed by officers Tuesday afternoon after he ignored commands to stop and drove a vehicle toward members of law enforcement, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, from JSO’s...
News4Jax.com
2 men facing murder, other charges in death of 79-year-old man in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto in the death of a 79-year-old man whose body was discovered Aug. 17 at a home in Riverside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers first went to the home on Frederica...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff T.K. Waters says JSO’s goal is ‘to make every member of Duval County safe’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters outlined his agency’s plans to make the city a safer place to live and introduced some of his staff members during a news conference Tuesday. The news conference was held two days after Waters was sworn into office on Sunday. While...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
News4Jax.com
‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
News4Jax.com
9-year-old Jacksonville boy located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
News4Jax.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in Windy Hills
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Windy Hills area on Monday. JFRD said it was an electrical fire and that it also damaged the home next door. No one was hurt. News4JAX is working to learn more information.
News4Jax.com
NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – It doesn’t get butter than this. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital were dressed up in their Thanksgiving best by NICU nurses. The babies were dressed as turkeys and pumpkins — sporting fall colors this week. Photo...
News4Jax.com
River City Pride Parade takes on somber undertone after deadly LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The River City Pride Board reassessed the security measures ahead of its parade on Sunday following the attack on an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside the nightclub on Saturday night, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
News4Jax.com
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida
In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
News4Jax.com
‘Trouble in Toyland’: How to avoid choking hazards when choosing toys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret little kids put everything and anything in their mouths. The American Academy of Pediatrics lists choking as the No. 1 cause of death in children. Before you stuff the stockings and get things wrapped up for the holidays, there is a simple...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash, FHP says
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 74-year-old man was driving an SUV south on Interstate 75 at mile marker 432 in the inside lane when he hit a pedestrian who had walked into the inside lane, troopers said.
News4Jax.com
Former Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant filed civil lawsuit under Georgia Whistleblower Act. Here’s what she alleges
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week. Camden...
News4Jax.com
3 Camden County Sheriff’s Office employees arrested, charged in inmate’s beating
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Following an investigation that involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrests of three employees they said were involved in the beating of a 41-year-old inmate inside the county jail. Videos that depicted the incident were...
